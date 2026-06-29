10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs
The freshest pedicure trends of summer 2026 did not arrive through forecasts — they arrived through nail techs, one booking at a time, until the same colors and finishes were taking over appointment schedules in salons across the world simultaneously. That is how it always happens, and the kindness of a skilled nail technician is partly this: they know what the season looks like on real toes before anyone else has decided, and they show it to clients one chair at a time. These are the looks already dominating summer 2026 — discovered in real salons, confirmed by people who already have them on their own feet, and taking over fast.
Confetti Art
Confetti nail art is the most joyful and playful pedicure direction of summer 2026 — and the version nail technicians are executing this season is a painted, hand-applied take that is entirely different from the chunky glitter or scattered sequin approaches the trend previously inspired.
The approach layers confetti-style details over a sheer or clear base in a way that feels playful yet still clean and wearable, and the result reads as deliberately celebratory without the weight or dated quality of glitter finishes. Nail technicians describe it as the nail art that works best on the big toe as a single statement nail — precise, colorful, and immediately recognizable as a choice that was made rather than a default that was reached for.
Green Jelly
Green jelly is the most unexpected and directionally interesting application of the season’s defining jelly finish — and it works because the translucency of jelly polish and the freshness of a bright, clear green create something that reads as genuinely alive rather than simply colourful. Where opaque greens can feel heavy in summer, the jelly version allows light to pass through the pigment entirely, creating a finish that looks like sea glass or a sliced lime held up to the sun.
Nail technicians describe it as a shade that converts even the clients most resistant to green — the translucency removes the commitment and replaces it with something that feels entirely appropriate for sandal season.
Raspberry
Raspberry is the most vivid and directionally interesting of the red-pink shades arriving in pedicure chairs this summer — and it occupies a register that neither hot fuchsia nor classic red quite reaches. This is a bright, saturated red-pink that carries the depth and energy of red with the vibrancy and personality of pink, landing in a position that reads as bold without requiring bravery and distinctive without being niche.
Against bronzed skin in summer sandals, it delivers an immediate, striking contrast that photographs beautifully and wears through the season without feeling like a choice made in haste — the summer shade that looks as intentional on day one as it does on day thirty.
Tangerine Chrome
Tangerine chrome is the most vivid and summer-specific metallic direction generating real momentum in salons right now — and it works because the chrome finish and the warm orange base create something that is more interesting than either element would produce alone.
Where standard chrome reads as cool and reflective, and where flat tangerine reads as simply bold, the chrome version delivers both the color’s warmth and a shifting, luminous quality that changes significantly between indoor light and direct sun. Nail technicians describe it as the metallic for clients who want to go bold in a direction that nobody else has taken yet this season — the chrome finish that feels most distinctly like summer.
Luna French
The luna French is the most architecturally distinct French pedicure evolution arriving in high-end salons for summer 2026 — and it reverses the classic application entirely by placing the contrasting accent at the base of the nail rather than the tip, creating a clean half-moon of color at the cuticle in a finish that reads as graphic, deliberate, and considerably more modern than anything the standard French currently produces.
The most popular versions use a sheer neutral base with a soft white, pearl or warm gold half-moon, and the result is a French pedicure that photographs as architectural rather than traditional. Nail technicians describe it as the update clients didn’t know they wanted until they saw it on someone else’s toes.
Bold Orange
Nail technicians are suggesting a bold orange to brighten up the season’s pedicure palette — and the direction is specifically toward a warm, saturated orange that reads as joyful and deliberate rather than neon or loud. This is not the traffic cone brightness that has already been retired, but a richer, more considered orange that carries the warmth of a late-afternoon sun and sits beautifully against both pale and bronzed skin.
Applied in a single clean gel coat with a high-gloss finish, it is one of the most immediately joyful pedicure choices on the summer 2026 menu — and nail technicians describe it as the shade most likely to make clients come back requesting the same color three visits in a row.
Aura Nails
Aura nails are the most atmospheric and technically distinct nail art direction arriving in pedicure appointments this summer — and the effect is entirely different from the standard ombre or gradient techniques it superficially resembles. The technique creates a soft, smudged cloud of color at the center or edges of the nail that blurs into the base rather than transitioning into a defined line, producing a finish that looks luminous, diffused, and almost lit from within.
Nail technicians describe it as the nail art that generates the most questions in real life — something people notice without being able to immediately identify the technique, which is precisely the quality that makes it so consistently rebooked.
Red Coral
Red coral is a shade that nail technicians describe as balancing energy and warmth in a way that gives a healthy, fresh look — and it is generating significant interest precisely because it sits in a register that neither standard coral nor tomato red quite reaches.
Where coral leans orange and tomato red leans saturated, red coral occupies the warm, vivid midpoint: a bold, juicy shade with enough red presence to feel intentional and enough warmth to look extraordinary against bronzed summer skin. Nail technicians describe it as the color that photographs best in natural light and flatters every skin tone in a way that the more extreme versions on either side of it cannot reliably claim.
Mauve-Grey
Mauve-grey is the most quietly sophisticated and genuinely unexpected neutral arriving in the summer 2026 pedicure conversation — and it sits in a register that no other shade on the current menu occupies. Cooler than dusty rose, warmer than cool grey, and more nuanced than either plain mauve or standard mushroom, this specific dusty pink-grey reads as understated luxury in a way that stops people mid-conversation and makes them ask what the color is called.
Nail technicians describe it as the neutral that requires the most restraint to recommend and produces the most consistent delight when clients see it finished — a shade that proves sophistication on toes does not always need to announce itself.
Glazed Watermelon
Glazed watermelon is the most summer-specific and immediately joyful color direction generating genuine momentum in nail salons right now — and it is a completely different proposition from the watermelon nail art that has already been covered.
This is specifically the color of watermelon flesh applied as a semi-translucent, glazed gel: a warm, vivid pink-red with just enough transparency to glow rather than simply sit on the nail, finished with a high-gloss topcoat that makes it look like something edible in direct light. Nail technicians describe it as the shade that generates the most spontaneous positive reactions from clients seeing the finished result — the color that looks exactly like summer feels.
What’s Out This Summer
Basic stripe nail art — specifically, the uniform horizontal stripe applied mechanically across every nail in two or three contrasting colors — is being retired this summer as the techniques that have replaced it make the original version look visually blunt by comparison.
The direction in salons right now is toward cleaner application and elevated nail design, and the standard stripe sits at the opposite end of both: it is nail art by volume rather than by craft, with no finish story and no detail that improves under close inspection. The season has moved toward aura effects, foiled marble, and painted botanical designs that use the same instinct toward pattern and color with a technique that genuinely earns the attention it asks for.
The original flat pearlescent — the early-2020s iridescent finish that applied a single-coat sheen over an opaque base to create a uniform, slightly reflective surface — is being redirected this season as the current opalescent, glass, and pearl chrome alternatives make it look exactly what it was: the first attempt at a dimensional finish before anyone had worked out how to create genuine dimension.
The shift is smaller than most clients expect — one finish more considered, one layer more intentional — but the gap between the original flat pearl and what nail technicians are now producing in the same category is significant enough that the two finishes no longer occupy the same conversation. The original version is the entry point. The season is at the destination.
Simple painted hearts — the repeating heart motif applied as a standalone nail art design without supporting technique, color story, or finish quality — are being consistently redirected in salons this summer as the nail art direction moves toward designs that require craft rather than simply a steady hand.
The pattern itself is not over, but the execution that places three identical hearts on a flat base and calls it a finished look has been overtaken by the botanical, aura, and confetti art alternatives that use the same decorative instinct with considerably more technical investment and visual return. Nail technicians describe it as the nail art that photographs as sweet in a season that wants considered — and the gap between those two things, this summer, is the difference between rebooked and redirected.
These are the fresh pedicure trends nail techs are already putting their names behind this summer — the designs taking over real salon chairs right now, the colors clients keep choosing on instinct, and the moment that proved summer 2026 on a toe was always going to look exactly like this. The best pedicure isn’t a forecast. It’s already happening. These are the ones worth booking before everyone else catches up.
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