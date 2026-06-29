10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

Confetti nail art is the most joyful and playful pedicure direction of summer 2026 — and the version nail technicians are executing this season is a painted, hand-applied take that is entirely different from the chunky glitter or scattered sequin approaches the trend previously inspired.

The approach layers confetti-style details over a sheer or clear base in a way that feels playful yet still clean and wearable, and the result reads as deliberately celebratory without the weight or dated quality of glitter finishes. Nail technicians describe it as the nail art that works best on the big toe as a single statement nail — precise, colorful, and immediately recognizable as a choice that was made rather than a default that was reached for.