10 Jewelry Pieces for 2026 That Can Change the Way You Think About Accessories

There’s a certain necklace showing up everywhere this summer 2026: in vacation photos, on brunch tables, on that one person at the airport who looks effortlessly put together. It’s not the delicate beaded chain we’ve been layering for the past three years. It’s chunkier, bolder, and somehow both more relaxed and more intentional at the same time.

The oversized beaded necklace is having its 2026 moment, and once you see how it lands against a plain white top or a simple linen dress, the tiny version starts to feel like it was just a warm-up.