10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

Champagne chrome is the most elegant and universally flattering metallic pedicure trend of summer 2026 — and nail artists say it consistently outperforms every other chrome shade on the menu once clients see it finished. This warm, golden-tinted metallic finish sits in a completely different register from silver chrome, delivering a softness and luminosity that feels luxurious rather than hard, and it looks extraordinary against bronzed summer skin.

Glam describes it as the classiest take on the glazed donut nail trend — aspects of Hailey Bieber’s original formula coming back for pedicures in their most elevated form. It is the metallic finish that makes a simple nude sandal look like a considered outfit.