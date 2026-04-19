10 Nail Trends That Will Dominate Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs
Pedicure season is right around the corner, and nail technicians say this summer’s trends are unlike anything they’ve seen in years. We skipped the guesswork and went straight to the professionals — nail techs working chairside every day — to find out which designs are taking over salons in summer 2026.
What they revealed proves one thing: this is the season your toes deserve a serious upgrade. If you’ve been defaulting to the same safe shades year after year, the looks dominating summer 2026 are about to change your mind. From unexpected color stories to finishes that genuinely turn heads at the pool, these are the pedicure trends nail technicians are most excited about right now.
Aura Nails
Aura nails are the most ethereal and visually distinctive manicure trend nail technicians are being asked to recreate in 2026. The technique creates a soft, blurred halo of color concentrated at the center of each nail, blending outward into a translucent edge — the effect is almost watercolor-like, delicate and dreamlike in a way that no other nail finish currently achieves.
“The aura technique is one of the most requested things I’ve seen in years,” says one nail artist with a dedicated social media following. “Clients specifically want that soft, blurred quality — it’s the opposite of sharp nail art, and that’s exactly why it’s so striking.” The most popular color combinations this season include lilac and white, peach and coral, and cobalt and sky blue. For anyone searching for the most visually original manicure trend of summer 2026, aura nails are the undisputed answer.
Milk Nails
Milk nails — the soft, translucent white-toned finish that sits somewhere between sheer and fully opaque — have quietly become one of the most searched-for manicure looks of 2026, and nail technicians say demand is only accelerating. The appeal is rooted in their effortless versatility: polished enough to feel intentional, subtle enough to complement every outfit and occasion, and universally flattering across all skin tones.
“Milk nails are what clients ask for when they want to look put-together without looking like they tried too hard,” explains one nail tech with a high-volume salon. “It’s a very specific kind of understated that’s actually quite hard to achieve perfectly.” The finish pairs beautifully with both short natural nails and longer extensions, making milk nails one of the most accessible and widely wearable manicure trends of the entire year.
Mixed Berry Nails
Mixed berry nails — rich, jewel-toned shades spanning deep blueberry, mulberry, and ripe raspberry — are emerging as one of the most talked-about manicure color stories of summer 2026. While dark, fruit-inspired shades were once considered exclusively autumnal, nail technicians report that clients are increasingly requesting them for summer, drawn to the way these deep hues pop dramatically against warm, sun-kissed skin.
“There’s something about a deep berry against a summer tan that’s completely unexpected and completely stunning,” says one nail artist. “It’s the kind of combination that makes people stop and ask what color you’re wearing.” Whether worn as a single statement shade or layered across fingers in graduating berry tones, this is the manicure trend that’s proving dark nails have no off-season.
Strawberry Nails
Strawberry nails — vibrant, reddish-pink shades that sit confidently between classic red and full-on hot pink — are one of the freshest and most energetic manicure trends nail technicians are recommending for summer 2026. The shade carries the bold confidence of red with the playfulness of pink, hitting a sweet spot that feels simultaneously polished and fun.
“Strawberry is the color clients reach for when they want something with real personality but still appropriate for any situation,” notes one experienced nail tech. “It photographs beautifully, it works on every skin tone, and it has this warmth that just feels like summer.” For anyone searching for a manicure color that transitions effortlessly from daytime to evening, strawberry nails are the summer 2026 shade that genuinely does it all.
Pearl Finish Nails
Pearl finish nails — a soft, luminous coating that sits at the intersection of the glazed nail aesthetic and the quiet luxury trend — are being championed by nail technicians as one of the most elegant and wearable manicure directions of summer 2026. Unlike chrome, which creates a hard mirror effect, the pearl finish delivers a softer, more organic iridescence that shifts subtly with the light.
“Pearl is what clients choose when they’ve grown past chrome but still want that luminous quality,” explains one nail artist. “It reads as genuinely sophisticated in a way that’s hard to pin down — expensive without being showy.” The finish works across a surprisingly wide range of base shades, from the palest ivory to deep nude, making it one of the most versatile and universally flattering finishes available in salons this season.
Sunset Ombré
Sunset ombré is the most dramatic and visually stunning pedicure trend of summer 2026, and nail artists say it’s one of their most requested looks of the entire season. This breathtaking gradient blends warm summer tones — coral, amber, peach, and gold — across each nail in a seamless, sky-inspired fade that genuinely captures the feeling of a summer evening.
“When clients see the finished result, there’s always a moment where they just go quiet,” says one nail artist who specializes in gradient techniques. “Sunset ombré is one of those looks that’s more beautiful in person than in photos, which is rare for a nail trend.” Whether applied consistently across every toe or varied slightly from nail to nail, sunset ombré is the summer 2026 pedicure that turns sandals into a talking point.
Mermaid Nails
Mermaid nails — the iridescent, color-shifting pedicure style that combines aqua, teal, violet, and silver in a shimmering multichrome finish — are making a significant comeback as one of the most magical and eye-catching pedicure trends of summer 2026. Nail artists describe the look as uniquely suited to the season, particularly when toes are on display against sun-warmed skin at the beach or poolside.
“Mermaid nails are genuinely one of the most joyful things I get to do in the salon,” says one gel nail specialist. “The color shift when the foot moves in the light is unlike anything else we offer right now.” As beach-inspired nail trends continue to dominate the summer 2026 beauty conversation, mermaid nails stand out as the most imaginative and immersive option of the season.
Espresso Nails
Espresso nails — the deep, warm brown pedicure shade that looks unexpectedly stunning against bronzed summer skin — are proving that dark tones have no business being off-limits in July. Nail artists are reporting espresso as one of their most requested pedicure shades right now, particularly among clients who want something more refined than coral and more interesting than a neutral.
“Some clients come in asking for coral and leave with espresso because they see it on another client and they can’t believe how good it looks with a tan,” says one experienced nail tech. “It’s the shade that surprises people every single time.” For anyone searching for a pedicure color that feels simultaneously unexpected and completely natural for summer, espresso nails are the 2026 answer nobody saw coming.
Pastel Rainbow Toes
Pastel rainbow toes — each toenail painted in a different soft pastel shade, cycling through mint, lavender, baby pink, butter yellow, and sky blue — are one of the most playful and genuinely joyful pedicure trends taking over summer 2026. Nail artists describe this as the look clients specifically request for beach vacations and summer holidays, where the colorful toes peeking out of sandals create an immediate, mood-lifting effect.
“Pastel rainbow toes are pure happiness on feet,” says one nail tech. “There’s nothing complicated about the concept, but the result is so cheerful and so personal — every set looks slightly different depending on which pastels the client chooses.” For anyone searching for a summer pedicure that feels creative, carefree, and completely on-trend, pastel rainbow toes are the look that embodies everything summer 2026 is about.
Modern Slim-Line French Pedicure
The classic French pedicure is getting its most significant update in years, and nail technicians say the new slim-line version is one of their most consistently booked services of 2026. Gone is the bold, thick white tip of the original — this refined iteration uses an ultra-thin, barely-there line that feels more like a natural nail enhancement than a traditional French, with some nail artists opting for soft pastel tips in baby blue, peach, or lilac for a seasonal twist.
“The original French pedicure felt dated to a lot of clients, but this version feels completely fresh,” explains one nail tech. “The thinner the tip, the more elegant it reads — it’s the kind of pedicure that looks like you just have very beautiful natural nails.” For anyone who has ever felt the classic French was too heavy or too retro, the slim-line French pedicure is the 2026 update that makes it feel entirely new again.
What’s Leaving the Salon Chair
Flat, opaque milky white — the shade that was everywhere in 2025 — is fading fast, overtaken by far more dimensional alternatives like layered glazed finishes, pearl effects, and sheer translucents that actually catch the light rather than simply sitting on top of the nail. Plain, single-coat milky white now reads as a version of the trend that didn’t quite evolve.
Generic teal and mint, which dominated pedicure menus throughout 2024 and into early 2025, are similarly being retired — clients are moving toward either something sharper like electric blue or something softer like sage and pistachio, anything that feels like a fresh decision rather than a salon default.
Bold, single-coat opaque color with no finish, depth, or dimension is broadly on its way out across both hands and feet, overtaken by sheers, layered translucents, and pearl effects that actually catch the light. The clearest message from salons right now is simple: if it doesn’t look considered, it doesn’t look current.
Which summer 2026 nail trend are you already planning to book?
Nail techs everywhere agree — this season is one of the most exciting in years. Whether you’re ready to try something completely new or stay loyal to your signature shade, we’d love to know your pick.
Read next: 10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026
Comments
this is literally the sign I needed to finally book that pedicure appointment 🌞
Which of these nail trends is your top pick? The mermaid one has me hooked :)