10 Nail Trends That Will Dominate Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

Pedicure season is right around the corner, and nail technicians say this summer’s trends are unlike anything they’ve seen in years. We skipped the guesswork and went straight to the professionals — nail techs working chairside every day — to find out which designs are taking over salons in summer 2026.

What they revealed proves one thing: this is the season your toes deserve a serious upgrade. If you’ve been defaulting to the same safe shades year after year, the looks dominating summer 2026 are about to change your mind. From unexpected color stories to finishes that genuinely turn heads at the pool, these are the pedicure trends nail technicians are most excited about right now.