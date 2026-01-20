I Refuse to Take Care of My Sick DIL, I’m Not Her Full-Time Nurse

I told him, “I’m not a nurse. I’m not even her mother.” That didn’t land well. He exploded, accused me of being heartless, said I don’t care about anyone but myself, and stormed out of the conversation like a teenager slamming a door.

That one hurt. I raised him alone for years. I’ve always shown up for him. Hearing that from my own child felt like a slap.

So I sat with that guilt all evening. And because I’m apparently wired to feel responsible for everyone’s emotions, I gave in. That night, I went over to their place, fully prepared to apologize, roll up my sleeves, and help however I could.

That’s when things got... strange. I walked into the living room and stopped cold.