10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026 Mood Boards
Summer beauty trends are becoming less about following strict rules and more about expressing a feeling. This year’s biggest pedicure shades aren’t just colors, they’re entire moods. Summer 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most playful pedicure seasons in years.
1. Pistachio
Soft green tones continue their rise, but pistachio is taking center stage this summer. Lighter and more wearable than traditional greens, it delivers a fresh, clean look that feels both playful and sophisticated. The shade pairs beautifully with linen outfits, woven accessories, and natural textures, making it a favorite for minimalist summer wardrobes.
2. Bordeaux
Deep wine shades aren’t just for colder months anymore. Bordeaux is emerging as the unexpected summer luxury color, creating a striking contrast against sun-kissed skin.
The rich tone feels polished and timeless, giving sandals and open-toe heels an elevated finish. For those who prefer classic shades over bright reds, Bordeaux offers a chic alternative that never looks outdated.
3. Matcha
Inspired by wellness culture and earthy aesthetics, matcha green is having a major beauty moment. Slightly muted and calming, this shade feels modern without trying too hard. It’s perfect for anyone drawn to nature-inspired palettes and effortless elegance. Matcha pedicures work especially well with neutral outfits, creating a subtle pop of color that feels intentional rather than flashy.
4. Lilac
Lilac continues to prove that pastel shades can be both soft and impactful. The dreamy purple hue instantly adds a romantic touch while remaining light enough for everyday wear. It captures the carefree energy of summer blooms and sunset skies, making it one of the season’s most photogenic pedicure choices. It’s feminine, fresh, and endlessly versatile.
5. Strawberry
Juicy, cheerful, and impossible to ignore, strawberry pink is bringing playful energy to summer beauty looks. Unlike traditional reds, this shade feels softer and more wearable while still making a statement.
It radiates vacation energy and pairs beautifully with colorful swimsuits, flowy dresses, and beachwear. If your summer aesthetic leans fun and optimistic, strawberry is the color to watch.
6. Black
While black pedicures never truly disappear, they’re gaining renewed popularity thanks to the rise of minimalist fashion against the classic French pedicure.
Clean, glossy black nails create a striking contrast against summer outfits and give even the simplest look an edge. The shade feels bold, confident, and surprisingly versatile, proving that classic colors can still feel modern.
7. Peach
Peach is quickly becoming the unofficial color of effortless summer beauty. Sitting somewhere between pink, orange and nude, it offers warmth without overpowering the rest of your look. The shade enhances a summer tan beautifully and brings a healthy, radiant feel to the feet. It’s easy to wear, universally flattering, and perfect for those who prefer understated elegance.
8. Navy
Navy blue is stepping into the spotlight as an unexpected alternative to black. It carries the same sophistication while feeling slightly softer and more seasonal. Inspired by coastal aesthetics and nautical fashion, navy works beautifully for beach vacations and city summers alike. It’s refined, versatile, and ideal for anyone seeking something different from traditional summer shades.
9. Baby Pink
Few colors feel as timeless as baby pink. This delicate shade continues to dominate beauty trends because of its clean, polished appearance. It creates an effortlessly fresh look that complements nearly every outfit and occasion. From beach days to weddings, baby pink remains one of the safest yet most stylish choices for a summer pedicure.
10. Creamy White
Creamy white is replacing stark brights as the season’s go-to neutral. Softer and more flattering, it creates a luxurious, expensive-looking finish that works with absolutely everything.
The shade instantly makes feet look polished and vacation-ready, whether paired with flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Simple yet elegant, creamy white embodies the quiet luxury aesthetic that continues to influence beauty trends in 2026.
Think you’ve seen every summer pedicure trend already? These 9 shades are quietly taking over salon inspiration boards everywhere.