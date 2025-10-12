I Refuse to Keep Playing Dad to a Son Who Shut Me Out — So I Made My Choice

Then one day, during another argument, he snapped and shouted, “I don’t need you! Stop pretending you care!” Those words hit me harder than anything I’d ever felt. I’d been trying so hard to prove that I loved him, and in that moment, it felt like he just slammed the door on everything between us. So I said something I probably shouldn’t have: “If that’s how you see it, then I don’t need to pretend to keep supporting you either.”

It wasn’t about money. It was about effort, love, and time. I’d been giving my all, and he made it clear he didn’t want it. So I stopped trying for a while. I figured maybe he needed space.