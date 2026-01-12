I Refuse to Work During My Days Off, My Dad Matters More Than My Job

Hello, Bright Side,

So I’m a manager at a pretty busy company. My whole job is basically keeping chaos contained, schedules, meetings, making sure things don’t fall apart. I’m usually that person who says yes, fixes stuff, and picks up slack.

Recently, though, my dad had surgery. Nothing cosmetic or optional, legit surgery with a rough recovery. I finally used some of my saved PTO to help him out because my mom needed backup and I wanted to be there. I told work ahead of time, put my out-of-office on, did all the things.