10 Stories That Prove Kindness and Mercy Are the Most Beautiful Love Language
Kindness can come in all shapes and sizes. It could be as small as showing empathy and compassion. Or so large that the happiness could last for years to come. Here are 10 stories that prove that acts of kindness can often leave the deepest marks on people.
- I saw my elderly neighbor drag her trash to the curb alone. So I started doing it for her. She never thanked me. But 6 months later, she banged on my door, shoved an envelope at me and stormed off.
Curious, I opened it. Inside was a handwritten letter 3 pages long. It said, “I’ve lived alone for 12 years. After my husband died everyone said they’d check in. Nobody did.
I started counting the days between conversations. Some weeks it was 10 days before another human spoke to me. Then every Thursday my trash can started appearing at the curb. Then back again by evening.
You never knocked. You never asked for thanks. But every Thursday I knew someone remembered I exist. That small thing kept me going through the loneliest year of my life.”
At the bottom she wrote, “I changed my will last month. I left you my husband’s piano. He would’ve wanted someone kind to have it.”
- I volunteered once at a friend’s Eagle Scout project (for those who weren’t boy scouts, it’s the final project, usually volunteer work, and required to earn the highest rank (Eagle) before you turn 18 and no longer qualify).
His project was handing out blankets to homeless people on Christmas Eve. I’ve never seen so many tears of joy and I’ll never forget it. Never looked at a blanket the same way again. © Unknown author / Reddit
- 2 yrs ago my mom passed away, and I was canceling her utilities, phone & cable. I got AI assistance or polite csr. But when I got to my state electric provider the voice of the csr was a deep, baritone, kind male voice.
Before we ended the call he said “I just want you to know that your mom is so proud of you, and she loves you so much.” That meant the world to me, & I am in tears right now. © OjoDeOro / Reddit
- Last year my wife had a surgery that went sideways, she had been out of work for 3 months and we were being evicted. It was a mad scramble to get storage so we didn’t have to restart our lives from scratch with no belongings.
Someone on FB was selling moving supplies for $40. It was the amount we needed and would save us a good $150 that we didn’t have. While there, the couple asks where we’re moving too. I kind of chuckle and give him the rundown. He shoved the money back in my hand and said he’d text in a few days and would have more supplies for us.
I will always remember that. He could have just kept the money but didn’t. Him and his girl were a bright spot in a bad time. © dontlookback76 / Reddit
- A coworker once sent me flowers, for absolutely no reason. I think it was truly just a random act of kindness in her eyes, but it meant so much to me to be seen and appreciated. © Fl***yTr***p / Reddit
- I once went to a birthday party of someone I knew but I didn’t really know by myself. And somehow in that awkward, backyard BBQ garden party vibe with a complete mixture of crowd, I somehow managed to let my shield of nerves down and mingle.
When I started saying my goodbyes, someone said to me, “Thank you for your presence,” and I don’t know why, but now anytime I am in new surroundings and fresh into crowds/groups of people, I remember this. © DeliciousSuspect3541 / Reddit
- Back in high school, I was feeling heavy anxiety because we had to do this jump rope activity and if we failed, the entire class had to redo it. This kid looked me dead in the eyes and asked me what was wrong. I didn’t say anything but I’m sure he could tell lol.
He told me I could do it and I did. We never spoke again, but it felt nice to be encouraged. © ImaginaryCrazy6781 / Reddit
- Once when I was like 9 years old, I was walking with my mom and 2 of my brothers. I tried to race a car that was coming up beside us in our neighborhood. Just dumb kid stuff, idk. Naturally, I didn’t do very well.
But the old lady driving the car stopped, got out, and gave me this giant (to 9-year old me) bag of candy, and told me that my running was impressive and that if I practiced more I could do even better. © AlternativeShadows / Reddit
- I had just separated from my husband and went on a solo week-long hiking trip to clear my head. I enjoy hiking alone, but I wasn’t expecting the hikes to be SO secluded, and sometimes would get down, lonely, or even scared.
I was about 13 miles into a hike one day, hadn’t seen anyone else in 5+ hours, and I was mentally and physically tapped out, when I came across these four older women hiking downhill. They threw their arms up in the air with such excitement at seeing me, gave me the biggest smiles, called me a hero, and went on their way.
Something so small but it brought me such joy in that moment. Perked me right up to finish the trail. © Penny_wish / Reddit
- One Valentine’s Day several years ago, I was volunteering at the local hospital. It was my scheduled day. I checked in patients coming in for surgery.
I was sitting with a patient when I heard “Happy Valentine’s Day Grandma!” I looked up and there were my two young grandsons with flowers and a balloon. I can’t explain how happy they made me feel that day, and how surprised I was!
My son and daughter-in-law were taking a video so I can watch it whenever I want. Those sweet boys are now 12 and 13 and I love them so much. © dondee9si / Reddit
These stories remind us that no matter how big or small an act is, it can make a massive impact and in some cases it can even causes waves of kindness to spread. If you liked this article, why don’t you check out the next one: 12 Stories That Show Kindness Is the Quiet Strength That Survives a Cold World.