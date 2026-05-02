Strangers Unite in Kindness to Help 75-Year-Old Woman Still Working at Store

Samuel Weidenhofer, an Australian content creator known online as @itssozer, walked into a Minneapolis Dollar Tree store and stopped to talk to an older woman working behind the counter. Her name is Sandy Landis, 75 years old, still on her feet every day. With genuine empathy, he asked about her life. Sandy shared that she had worked there every single day for two years without a break.

“I just keep going,” she said simply. The quiet tiredness in her voice told the story of someone who had no other choice, one of the many elderly people carrying enormous hardship in silence, unseen by the world passing by.