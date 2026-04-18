10 Office Moments That Teach Us Compassion and Kindness Still Lead to Happiness in 2026

I worked for a semiconductor company for 7 years as the facilities maintenance supervisor then interim manager as my then manager was promoted then in my last year they assigned the IT manager to my interim posotion and at the end I was let go for performance issues due to my newly assigned manager whom did not understand the functions of a facilities maintenance manager cutting corners led to major issues and i was fired. I then filed wrongful termination and won. Years later I used my old manager who had been promoted as my reference for my current job and ended up getting the job due to the reference he provided.