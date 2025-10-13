I Refused to Go to Work on the Weekend, Even If It’s an Emergency

Hi Bright Side,

I (26, F) have been working at the same law office for almost a year.

Sunday, 10 a.m.: I woke up to a call from HR: a huge pipe had burst, and our office was flooded. Rescuers secured the area, but HR wanted the team to come and evacuate confidential client files. They were calling me to handle the folders of the clients whose cases I’d been working on, some of which contained sensitive information.

I said, “I don’t work weekends. Sorry.” I hung up, thinking that was the end of it.

On Monday, I went in and found my entire desk empty. All of my belongings had been moved.

At first, I thought the office must have temporarily relocated because of the flooding, but when I called HR, things took a different turn.



I froze when they informed me that my contract with the firm would not be renewed.

They said they expect full commitment from their employees and that I hadn’t met their standards.

For the 10 months I worked there, I was a devoted employee.

I just believe that my weekends are not meant to be spent in the office, even in an emergency, but now I’m doubting my decision.



Was I wrong to refuse to go in and help with the folders?



Best regards,

Elaine