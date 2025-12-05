Your body, your life, your rules. However I agree with your MIL you are malnutritioning your fetus / baby it's been proven sorry.
I Refuse to Follow My MIL’s Family Rules During My Vegan Pregnancy, and Now She’s Furious
When a mother-in-law crosses the line from “opinionated” into “controlling,” especially during pregnancy, it can create real family chaos. This story shows how quickly a parent-to-be can feel cornered when someone else tries to take over their choices, their plans, and even their body, and the drastic step one woman took just to protect her peace.
Hey Bright Side,
I know this is going to sound dramatic, but my MIL has been obsessed with controlling my pregnancy from the moment she found out. She’s never liked that I’m vegan: she always rolls her eyes at my meals, makes jokes about “rabbit food,” and whispers to anyone who’ll listen that my child will be “malnourished.” But ever since I got pregnant, it’s gotten... scary.
She’s made comments about “grandparent rights,” saying if I “deny her access” she’ll involve lawyers. She lectures me about how I should give birth, what hospital I’m allowed to choose, how long I should breastfeed, even what name she thinks fits her grandchild best.
She told my husband that I’m “brainwashing the baby with my lifestyle before it’s even born” and that she’ll “fix whatever damage” I cause.
Last week, she crossed a line I didn’t see coming. She told me (with a straight face) that she’d “personally make sure” I eat meat during pregnancy because “the baby belongs to the whole family, not just you.” Something inside me snapped.
I suddenly realized she fully believed she had some sort of ownership over my body and my pregnancy. So yes... I lied.
I told her my OB had officially banned her from attending appointments, calling, visiting, or giving medical opinions because she was “causing unnecessary stress to the fetus.” I even said the doctor put a note in my chart stating she was not allowed anywhere near the maternity ward.
I know it was a huge lie (a big, controversial one) but I watched her face go pale. She stopped talking. She hasn’t shown up uninvited once since. But now I’m worried... did I go too far? Or was this the only way to protect myself?
— A very tired, very pregnant vegan who just wants peace
You weren’t wrong for protecting your emotional safety. Pregnancy makes every attack hit twice as hard.
When someone keeps criticizing your lifestyle, your body, your parenting, and even how you give birth, the pressure becomes overwhelming. Feeling threatened isn’t overreacting: It’s your nervous system begging for peace.
You’re not imagining the stress. Her comments cut at your identity and your role as a future mother. Your reaction came from a place of fear, not cruelty.
Even if the lie wasn’t ideal, her behavior created the exact environment where honesty didn’t feel safe.
If someone repeatedly pushes boundaries, mocks your choices, and tries to take control of your pregnancy, you stop feeling like you can speak freely. Sometimes people forget this truth: When respect is denied, honesty becomes harder.
Was the lie messy? Yes.
Was it unprovoked? Absolutely not.
Your MIL pressured, manipulated, and tried to claim authority over your child. That’s not normal “in-law drama,” that’s emotional intrusion.
You and your husband need real unity now, not more chaos.
You don’t need a war, but you do need a plan. Talk with your husband about:
- Who gets postpartum access?
- What decisions you’re making together?
- How to handle future threats or guilt trips?
- What behavior is non-negotiable around your baby?
You’re not trying to erase his mom, no, you’re trying to protect yourself and your child from stress that could genuinely harm your pregnancy. And that matters more than MIL drama.
What would you do in this situation?
