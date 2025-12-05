I Refuse to Follow My MIL’s Family Rules During My Vegan Pregnancy, and Now She’s Furious

Hey Bright Side,

I know this is going to sound dramatic, but my MIL has been obsessed with controlling my pregnancy from the moment she found out. She’s never liked that I’m vegan: she always rolls her eyes at my meals, makes jokes about “rabbit food,” and whispers to anyone who’ll listen that my child will be “malnourished.” But ever since I got pregnant, it’s gotten... scary.

She’s made comments about “grandparent rights,” saying if I “deny her access” she’ll involve lawyers. She lectures me about how I should give birth, what hospital I’m allowed to choose, how long I should breastfeed, even what name she thinks fits her grandchild best.

She told my husband that I’m “brainwashing the baby with my lifestyle before it’s even born” and that she’ll “fix whatever damage” I cause.

Last week, she crossed a line I didn’t see coming. She told me (with a straight face) that she’d “personally make sure” I eat meat during pregnancy because “the baby belongs to the whole family, not just you.” Something inside me snapped.