Mom Reveals a Postpartum Body 10 Years After Giving Birth and Delivers an Important Lesson

Sarah Nicole Landry, a proud mom of four, invites us on a raw and uplifting journey through her photos and stories. She lays bare her past insecurities and reveals how she conquered them—empowering us to embrace our own flaws and step into confidence.

1. “My body. That still and forever holds this power.”

2. “You’re not too old. It’s not too late. Your body isn’t ruined.”

3. "I know I’ll love you with every inch of how I’m meant to when I meet you."

4. "This is me, 10 years after birth. Respecting my postpartum body, my existence in life after birth."

5. If you zoom in on this picture, you'll find some cool facts about stretch marks. P.S. They're normal, embrace them.

6. “We don’t need to hide. Not when lightning strikes our skin, like magic..”

7. This is Sarah, 10 years apart. Glowing in both pictures :)

8. “But everything is changing. All the time. You. Your body. The world.”

9. “My body is doing a dang great job.⁣”

10. Cute belly — indeed.

11. “My confidence is no longer married to my body.”

12. Scars are like history on our bodies — and this one shows the beauty and complexity of pregnancy.

13. “Hi, I think you’re cute.”

14. "No longer new. No longer foreign. No longer something I had to grasp and become familiar with. Because we are now known."

15. Bodies change - and that's okay.

16. Stretch marks are normal.

