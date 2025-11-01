My MIL Secretly Fed Me Meat Even Though She Knows I’m Vegan

Hey Bright Side,

My name’s Sarah, I’m 34, and I’ve been vegan for over 20 years (by choice and for health reasons). My husband, Daniel (36), isn’t vegan, but he’s always been supportive. His mom, Linda, on the other hand, never really liked my lifestyle. She constantly makes comments like, “A little meat never hurt anyone,” or “You’ll change your mind one day.”

Last weekend, Linda told me she’d prepared something “just for me.” I actually felt touched: maybe she was finally trying to make peace. She handed me a sandwich and said, “I made it myself.”

I took one bite and froze. The texture, the taste, it was real meat. My stomach turned. I looked at her, and she was watching me closely. When I asked, “Is this meat?” she smiled and said, “Don’t tell my son. He hates when we argue.”

I was stunned. I didn’t want to start drama, so I stayed quiet and left most of the sandwich untouched. But the next day, I heard her crying in the kitchen, telling Daniel that I forced her to eat vegan food and made her sick.

My heart dropped. When Daniel asked what she was talking about, I rushed to the fridge, grabbed the leftover sandwich from the night before, and showed him. It was the exact same one, with real meat. His face changed instantly.

She tried to embarrass me, but instead, she exposed herself. Please, tell me if I crossed the line? I think my husband is still angry at both of us.

— Sarah