SHE WAS INTENTIONALLY TRYING TO START AN ISSUE! You should NOT, however have stayed quiet. KNOWING that you are VEGAN and IGNORING and BELITTLING you about it is proof that she doesn't care about you OR her son. Stirring up trouble to try and cause a problem in your marriage, plain and simple. Your choice to be VEGAN has nothing to do with her, she would have done something else if you were eating meat, because she is that kind of person. I hope that you and your husband are NC with her now. MILs that behave that way will ALWAYS find something to stir up trouble about.
My MIL Secretly Fed Me Meat Even Though She Knows I’m Vegan
One reader shared a jaw-dropping story about betrayal, manipulation, and one very dramatic family lunch. After being a vegan for 20 years, she trusted her mother-in-law to make her a special meal, but what happened next turned into a shocking twist that left everyone speechless.
Here is Sarah’s letter:
Hey Bright Side,
My name’s Sarah, I’m 34, and I’ve been vegan for over 20 years (by choice and for health reasons). My husband, Daniel (36), isn’t vegan, but he’s always been supportive. His mom, Linda, on the other hand, never really liked my lifestyle. She constantly makes comments like, “A little meat never hurt anyone,” or “You’ll change your mind one day.”
Last weekend, Linda told me she’d prepared something “just for me.” I actually felt touched: maybe she was finally trying to make peace. She handed me a sandwich and said, “I made it myself.”
I took one bite and froze. The texture, the taste, it was real meat. My stomach turned. I looked at her, and she was watching me closely. When I asked, “Is this meat?” she smiled and said, “Don’t tell my son. He hates when we argue.”
I was stunned. I didn’t want to start drama, so I stayed quiet and left most of the sandwich untouched. But the next day, I heard her crying in the kitchen, telling Daniel that I forced her to eat vegan food and made her sick.
My heart dropped. When Daniel asked what she was talking about, I rushed to the fridge, grabbed the leftover sandwich from the night before, and showed him. It was the exact same one, with real meat. His face changed instantly.
She tried to embarrass me, but instead, she exposed herself. Please, tell me if I crossed the line? I think my husband is still angry at both of us.
— Sarah
Your experience captures what many people face: dealing with toxic in-laws, gaslighting, and learning to stand your ground without losing your peace.
This wasn’t about food. It was all about control.
It might be best to recognize that your MIL’s actions weren’t a “mistake.” This was intentional, a way to test your boundaries and assert dominance. When someone tries to trick you into betraying your own values, it’s not about what’s on the plate; it’s about power.
The good news here is that you handled it with calm and evidence. You didn’t shout, accuse, or stoop to her level, and that’s exactly why the truth revealed itself.
Manipulators often play the victim.
why are you making such a big drama? It was just meat, like everyone else is eating. Maybe your mil taught you a lesson that vegan isn't good at the end of the day?
Linda’s crying scene was classic gaslighting: she flipped the story to make herself the victim. People like that often rely on others’ sympathy to avoid accountability. It might be best to remind Daniel that emotions don’t equal truth. Facts do, and you had proof sitting right in the fridge.
You did everything right, Sarah, don’t doubt that.
You stayed calm, kept your dignity, and let the truth speak for itself. That’s strength, not silence. Your MIL wanted to make you look unreasonable, but in the end, her plan backfired.
It might be best to focus on protecting your peace moving forward. You can still be kind, but now you know where your trust ends, and that’s perfectly okay.
Comments
