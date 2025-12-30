I Stopped Answering Work Messages After 6 PM — HR Stepped In

Hi Bright Side,

I didn’t make a scene. I didn’t announce a boundary or post a manifesto. I just stopped replying to work messages after 6 p.m.

My contract says 9 to 6. No on-call clause. No overtime pay. For years, I still answered late-night pings, weekend “quick questions,” and Sunday-night task dumps. It was never urgent — just convenient.

Then burnout caught up with me.

So I muted the work chat at 6:01 p.m. every day and unmuted it the next morning. If something was truly urgent, they could call. No one did.

After three days, my manager pulled me aside.

He said I was becoming “less responsive” and asked if everything was okay.

I explained calmly: I was working my scheduled hours and disconnecting afterward. I said I needed that boundary to stay functional.

He didn’t argue. He smiled and said, “Let’s loop HR in, just to align expectations.”

That’s when I realized something was wrong.

HR framed it as a “concern about collaboration.” They asked why I wasn’t a “team player” outside core hours. I asked if my job description had changed. It hadn’t.

They suggested I be “more flexible.” I asked if flexibility came with compensation. Silence.

The meeting ended with a warning about “culture fit.”

I still don’t answer after 6 p.m.

But now every message I do send feels like it’s being watched — and every unread one feels like quiet resistance.

Apparently, setting a boundary isn’t unprofessional.

It’s just inconvenient for people who benefited from you having none.