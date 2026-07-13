11 Quiet Moments That Restore Faith in People Through Kindness and Healed Heavy Hearts

When I was a sophomore in college, I decided to pack up my life on a whim and go do the Disney College Program.

My parents were against it, and they told me that if I were bent on disobeying them and going anyway, I could expect no financial help from them at all. If something went wrong, it was my problem, not theirs.

Well, about two-thirds of the way through the internship, my car flooded. I’m not exaggerating here. One day, during the torrential monsoons that are common down there, my friends and I were at lunch. I ran to pull the car up, and when my friend opened the door, there were four inches of water on my passenger side floorboards.

We were driving in this torrent with my friend bailing my car out with a paper cup like a sinking ship.

I panicked. I called my mom, who said I had to deal with it. Without any idea what to do, I called a Ford dealership, because I didn’t know any mechanics that were trustworthy in the area. They asked if I had shut my windows. Helpful.

My friend talked me through going to Walmart and buying a tarp and bungee cords. We covered my whole car (didn’t know where the leak was) and waited until morning.

The next day, I drove a half hour to the neighboring town to a different dealership. There, I talked to an older mechanic (about my dad’s age) who said he’d look if I’d wait a bit.

45 minutes later, he told me that they’d determined that the apron at the base of my windshield had warped with age, and had been directing water into my car rather than out the wheel well (or something like that). All it took was a bead of silicone to seal it up.

I thanked the man profusely and asked what I owed him. He said he’d seen the plates on the car. “You’re a long way from home, aren’t you?” He asked. I told him I was, that I’d just come down for the college program.

He refused my money then, telling me, “I’ve got a daughter about your age, out in Arizona at school. I’d want someone to help her too, if she were stuck and didn’t know what to do. Take care.”

It wasn’t an expensive fix, or a dire situation, but when I was really freaked out over something and a long way from home, that dad in Florida, seeing his little girl reflected in me, extended a gesture that I will never be able to forget. I hope he realized that.