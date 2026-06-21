10 Real Stories That Prove Kindness Is the Only Thing Grief Can’t Take Away

SO, WHY IS HIS NEED TO NOT SEE THE PICTURES, MORE IMPORTANT THAN YOU KNOWING WHAT IS GOING ON? GRIEF IS DIFFICULT FOR EVERYONE, BUT GASLIGHTING YOU (IN A WAY), WASN'T THE ANSWER. YOU COULD HAVE KEPT THEM IN A CLOSET OR DRAWER FOR YOURSELF. I THINK THEY HANDLED IT BADLY. I AM SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS, AND I HOPE YOU ALL CAN GET THROUGH IT TOGETHER.