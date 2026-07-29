11 Stories That Prove Kindness and Wisdom Only Grow Stronger With Time

I mean there’s others but one that’s stuck with me ever since it happened over 12 years ago was, I was working at a call center and it’s the worst job ever but I was 18 and needed money lol getting calls non stop. One time I had to work on thanksgiving day and everyone would call and demand technicians for that same day for their stoves that they messed up themselves... anyways I got one caller and by her voice she was obviously an older lady and I asked if she needed help with anything etc, she said oh no dear I was just calling to wish u a happy thanksgiving because it’s a shame you have to work on a holiday (among other things) I think she was alone maybe and just wanted to talk to someone, I almost started crying she was so sweet and made my horrible day better.