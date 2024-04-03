12 People Who Experienced Things They Can’t Find a Logical Explanation For

Many people have stories of bizarre experiences that defy logic. From strange phenomena to eerie encounters and uncanny coincidences, these unexplained events spark curiosity and intrigue. But some people are brave enough to recount these moments publically, despite fear of judgment.

  • I’m not the kind of person to have many friends, but the friends I do have are sacred to me.
    So, one evening, I was getting out of the Rotterdam subway to go to my apartment near there when I saw an old friend, one I hadn’t seen in person in a few years, heading into the subway. I called out his name. He turned, waved, and made this «call me» gesture — then the doors closed, and the subway rode off.
    30 seconds later, my phone rings. It was my friend who told me he’d just seen me get on the train he’d used to get home from the bar. Apparently, I had grinned, waved, gestured, «Call me,» and the door shut, and the train drove off. I lived in Rotterdam. He lived in Enschede. That’s just over 200 km apart (about 125 miles). © I_Am_Anjelen / Reddit
  • There’s this pedestrian crossing near my place that I always cross and for some reason, for the past couple of weeks, I’d feel really, really uneasy whenever I walked across. Then just last Sunday I got hit by a car that failed to stop while I was crossing it. © thehillshavet*** / Reddit
  • I remember one thing that genuinely freaked me out when I was 12. I had awoken and gone to the kitchen to fix myself some breakfast. When I got there, I heard my dad’s snoring coming from the couch in the living room. I thought it was strange for him to be sleeping since it was 10 AM, and he typically woke up early. But I figured he was taking a nap.
    As I walked toward there, the snoring got louder and louder to the point where it sounded exaggerated. Just as I popped my head over the couch to say hi, the sound just stopped. Nobody was on the couch. I called out to my family and nobody answered. They had gone out to get lunch.
    I still can’t explain it to this day. © odd110 / Reddit
  • I have an aunt who had lifelong heart problems, and one night, her heart decided to stop, and she ended up passing away. My family was throwing a party, and she had left for the night. She decided to come back and take pictures of all of the family members for her phone book. Keep in mind, this was when camera phones were a new thing, so she wanted a picture for every number in her book.
    As she was taking one of the photos, her heart stopped. A few days later, her husband (my uncle) decided to look at her phone and found the last picture she took right when she passed. It was what appeared to be a flash. The flash was shaped like a white dove flying away. She wasn’t facing a mirror or anything reflective for said flash to bounce off of.
    My family thinks that she somehow was able to take a picture of «the light» right before she passed. I saw the picture over 12 years ago and I still vividly remember it. It was definitely eerie. © Zenkikid / Reddit
  • I was 8 years old. I was awakened in the middle of the night, needing to go to the bathroom. On my way down the hallway, with the lights off, I saw faintly the vacuum cleaner lying on the floor, so I stepped over it and went into the bathroom. I turned on the light and shut the door. When I finished and opened the bathroom door, the light shone down the hallway, but there was no vacuum cleaner there.
    So, anyway, ghost vacuum cleaner. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • About a year ago, I was sitting at home watching a movie and noticed out on the backyard patio a man standing there looking straight up in the air as high as his head would go (almost looking backward). It scared the living daylights out of me. The person was as still as a board. He was dressed in very nice clothes, though (a royal blue suit with brown shoes), which didn’t really fit the scene.
    I grabbed my cell phone and watched him for a minute to see what he was doing before I called the police. Out of nowhere, he shook his head (almost out of a trance) and looked around to see where he was. He took his cell phone out and started making a call.
    At that point, I opened the sliding door (with the screen still shut) and asked if he was okay. He sounded very frantic and said he didn’t know how he got there. I told him where he was and, apparently, he lived a few streets over. He walked out the side gate after apologizing profusely.
    I’ve seen him a few times in passing and he seemed extremely normal. I have no idea what that was about. © therealJayT / Reddit
  • My father’s 2 sisters each lost their husbands within a year of each other. Their husbands had been friends, so they ended up buying cemetery plots next to each other. At the second funeral, we’re lowering Uncle B into his grave. Suddenly, I hear a sizzle.
    I look up, and instead of a graveyard, I’m in a backyard, and Uncle B is grilling. Uncle A (who’s been dead for a year) says to me, «Do you want some lamb?» Before I can answer, I blink again, and I’m back in the graveyard.
    I tell people that’s my «seeing a ghost» story, but I’ve considered that it was maybe a vision of the other side. © thefuzzybunny1 / Reddit
  • I’m about 5 or 6 years old, sitting on the toilet. My mom is cleaning that day and I hear her start the vacuum downstairs. All of a sudden, the light goes out in the bathroom. I don’t think anything of it at first, we’ve had the power go out before when too many electronics were being used at the same time, so maybe my mom starting the vacuum caused the outage. Plus, it’s daytime, and we have a window in the bathroom, so I can still see.
    All of a sudden, I hear a voice coming from the bathtub, right next to me. It sounded disembodied, kind of angelic, and I can’t understand what it’s saying. I’m frozen in place with fear, and I start screaming for help. That’s when my sister comes bursting through the door. She’s 10 years older than me and angsty. «WHAT’S THE MATTER WITH YOU?»
    The voice disappears. Was I hearing things? Was that the TV, maybe? My parents’ room was next to the bathroom, so maybe my dad raised the volume on the TV so he could hear it over the vacuum. I took a second to think about all of that before I answered.
    «I thought I heard something.» «WELL, IF YOU’RE SO SCARED, WHY ARE YOU IN HERE WITH THE LIGHTS OFF???» And just before leaving and closing the door, my sister flips the light switch back to the «on» position and the lights come back on. © Kimpractical / Reddit
  • My mom had me picking potatoes one day, a hugely arduous task. I filled one basket, went to fill the other, and found it was already filled. It was just me — my sister was feeding animals and my mom and dad were at work. Simple and unexplained. © jessdb19 / Reddit
  • I was in the car with a small child, 4 years old, the daughter of a friend. We were on a road we’d never taken, as we were on vacation. She obviously didn’t know how to read, let alone understand street signs.
    Out of the blue, she said, «I feel a lot of suffering and death around here.» No prompt to her declaration. A couple of seconds later, we were passing in front of a hospital. She made a couple of eerily accurate predictions like that — not too obvious either, but still. And then she grew older and she stopped. © inckorrect / Reddit
  • I categorically do not believe in the supernatural of any kind. I have no clue why this is happening.
    I’ve owned the same house for over 23 years. It began almost immediately. My spoons have been disappearing at an alarming rate. At first, I blamed the kids. But it didn’t stop, even after they had moved out. I lived alone for many years, and they would still vanish.
    I’ve checked the garbage. I’ve searched corners and every place where they could conceivably be and not be. I once bought 120 metal teaspoons, and they were all gone within a year and a half — more than 10 per month. Oddly, the plastic spoons still disappear, but much more slowly. I will count and keep track of them, and that slows it down, but they somehow keep vanishing.
    My granddaughters now live with me, but it doesn’t seem to be a factor. It’s worst in the fall for some reason. I estimate I’ve lost more than a thousand spoons somewhere in this house, and I can’t find them.
    No, I’m not senile or crazy. Others have noticed the spoon thing here. I can’t explain it and have stopped trying. I recently counted. I’m down to 7 spoons; 3 teaspoons and 4 tablespoons. 3 teaspoons have gone missing since I last checked, sometime last month. © CanisMaximus / Reddit
  • When I was 15, I lived in a 2-story house. My dog used to sleep with me. One night, he was growling so loudly it woke me up. I had my back to my window and opened my eyes to a bright green light against my entire wall, obviously coming from the window.
    I wanted to turn and look, but I swear my body wouldn’t let me turn around. I stood up, back to the window, called my dog, picked him up, and walked in the hallway. I closed the door and looked at the bottom of the door to see the light blasting from underneath it.
    I didn’t tell my parents. I just slept in the hallway holding my dog that whole night. © DrHandBanana / Reddit

The spookiness doesn’t end here. In this article, there are stories that people avoid telling because no one believes them. Even for skeptics, these can be tough to explain.

Preview photo credit Zenkikid / Reddit, Mosoianu Bogdan / Unsplash

