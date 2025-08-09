I’m Sick of Living With Security Cameras in My Home, So I Finally Took Matters Into My Own Hands
We got a message from 16-year-old Ava that really hit home. Her stepmom set up security cameras all over the house, even in her room. It made Ava feel trapped, so she decided that enough was enough. Here’s what happened next.
Here’s Ava’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
So here’s what happened.
I’m 16 and recently moved out of my dad’s house. I’d been living there with him and my stepmom for about three years. Let’s just say... things weren’t always smooth. My stepmom and I didn’t exactly see eye to eye, but I still tried to keep the peace.
Then one day, out of nowhere, I found out she put a camera in my bedroom. Yep, my actual room. She already had cameras in the living room, their bedroom, and even by the back door. But this? This felt like a huge invasion.
I felt totally violated. Like really, who does that?? She said it was for “safety,” because there were break-ins on our street or something. But seriously, who sticks a camera in a teenager’s bedroom and thinks that’s okay?
I told her how messed up it was. I told her it made me feel like I was being watched like some criminal. She didn’t really listen. She just said, “My house, my rules. If you don’t like it, you can go live somewhere else.”
So I did.
I packed a bag, called my grandma, and left. No drama, no yelling. Just gone. Funny enough, I then moved in with my mom and stepdad and realized they, TOO, have cameras installed everywhere!
At this point, I’m wondering... am I the problem? Or is it really that hard for adults to understand that teenagers need some privacy?
What do you think?
— Ava
What we think.
Hey Ava, first of all, no, you’re not the problem. You’re just asking for something totally reasonable. Wanting privacy, especially in your own bedroom, isn’t some wild request. It’s human. Having a camera pointed at you where you sleep and change? That would make anyone feel like they’re living under a microscope.
Now, here’s the tricky part. Sometimes adults think “keeping you safe” means “controlling everything.” It comes from a place of worry, not hate, but it still lands the wrong way. You did what you felt you had to do, and you did it calmly. That says a lot. What you might try next is sitting down with your mom and stepdad when things are quiet. No arguing, just honest talk. Say how it feels from your side, not just what they’re doing wrong. Sometimes, if people see it through your eyes, it clicks.
What would you advise Ava? And before you go, don’t miss our next article featuring 13 hairstyle trends that are stealing the spotlight this summer. From effortlessly cool bobs to playful layers and bold cuts, these styles are taking over salons everywhere. Whether you’re after something low-maintenance or ready for a total hair makeover, this list has the perfect inspiration to freshen up your summer look.