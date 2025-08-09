I’m Sick of Living With Security Cameras in My Home, So I Finally Took Matters Into My Own Hands

Hi Bright Side,

So here’s what happened.

I’m 16 and recently moved out of my dad’s house. I’d been living there with him and my stepmom for about three years. Let’s just say... things weren’t always smooth. My stepmom and I didn’t exactly see eye to eye, but I still tried to keep the peace.

Then one day, out of nowhere, I found out she put a camera in my bedroom. Yep, my actual room. She already had cameras in the living room, their bedroom, and even by the back door. But this? This felt like a huge invasion.