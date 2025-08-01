13 Hairstyle Trends That Are Stealing the Spotlight This Summer
Summer hair needs to be free, fun and effortless, and it needs to look good while doing it. For hair that’s activity-friendly and perfect for sunny weather or beach days, these hairstyles do more than keep up, they flatter you. Whether short or long, straight, wavy, curly, or coily — we’ve got something here for everyone.
1. Twisted bun flower
Adding a flower to your twisted bun instantly makes your simple updo feel more fun and vacation-ready. It’s giving summer vibes while being pretty and put-together without trying too hard. This look is perfect for warm days when you want your hair up and out of the way, but still looking super cute.
It’s great for beach dinners, summer parties, or just snapping cute holiday pics!
2. Whimsical braided chignon
This one’s for the summer romantics; the ones who are living out the fairytale vibes. This vacation version is a loose, low braided chignon that’s full of texture and personality. The braid blends right into the messy bun at the back of your head, with soft strands falling naturally around your face and neck for that perfect mix of styled but effortless.
Ideal for warm summer nights, garden dates, or exploring charming little towns while looking like you just stepped out of a story.
3. Retro curls and white headband
For a cute retro feel, throw on a soft white headband or headwrap to keep your curls neatly in place. Perfect for getting the bounce from natural curls, especially when you’re out and about on vacation, and don’t need much fuss to stay looking good.
It’s super comfy and gives your hair a break while still looking fab.
4. Beach waves
Simplicity is best, but this summer, it demands some movement. If you’ve got some good length to your hair and don’t mind some good messiness, beach waves are the way to go. Celebrity stylist Marjan suggests using a flat iron to gently twist your hair as you move it down for those soft, natural bends.
If you want to skip the heat, just braid your hair in two before bed and wake up with easy waves.
It’s a chill summer look that works great for beach days, bonfires, or even a casual dinner out. Super low effort, but always cute.
5. Playful bubble braids
Bubble braids are a fun and super easy summer hairstyle. You just pull your hair into one or two ponytails, then tie small elastics down the length every few inches. Gently tug each section to puff it out and create that cute bubble effect.
They’re perfect for hot days since they keep your hair off your neck, and you can make them extra playful with colorful elastics or textured bands. This look is great for festivals, beach trips, or just a relaxed game night in.
6. Money piece braids
Struggling to keep your front pieces or baby hairs in place at the beach? Try this simple fix: take about a ¾ inch section of hair on each side of your part, a middle part works best, and braid them back. You can tie the ends with small elastics or leave them loose for a more playful, beachy vibe. It’s an easy style that works on any hair texture worn down.
It’s perfect for summer days when you want your hair out of your face, but still looking cute and natural.
7. Wavy bob
A wavy blowout is a great low-fuss summer style that works with heat and humidity instead of fighting it. Use a frizz-fighting leave-in conditioner, blow-dry with volume, then scrunch in more product to bring out waves, or leave it in braids the night before, and braid it out in the morning to get some waves. It’s ideal for any hair and perfect for staying cool and stylish in warm weather.
8. Platinum blonde box braids
Platinum blonde box braids are a great low-maintenance option, especially in hot, tropical places. They’re bold enough to stand out while looking stylish. This look is perfect for women who want something easy, strong, and full of personality while traveling, and you can style it in different ways.
9. Chic scarf
This scarf-tied look just shouts summer. Just loosely tie a light, printed scarf over the top of your head and let the rest of your hair flow free. It adds a little sun protection, looks super chic, and works with all kinds of summer hairstyles, whether your hair’s straight, curly, or in braids.
It’s perfect for beach days or night strolls or even dinner dates. It gives classy with the lowest effort.
10. Young double braids with bounce
For a carefree vibe, middle-parted braids that are wavy and loose are the go-to. Leave some strands loose for some movement, and you’ve got a look that feels relaxed but still cute. It’s the kind of hairstyle that works perfectly for summer road trips, beach strolls, or last-minute plans with friends.
11. Half-up bun with braid
It’s a combination of the half-bun and the braided ponytail. Perfect for summer nights out, rooftop dinners, or anytime you want a cool, no-fuss glam vibe. It’s an easy way to make a basic half-up style look fancy and creative.
12. Half-up, half-down twist
The perfect in-between style! You keep your hair out of your face, but still get those fun, beachy waves. Just grab two small pieces from the front, twist them toward the back, and pin them with a bobby pin or a cute little clip. Let the rest of your hair hang loose in soft waves or curls, no need to overthink it.
It’s a super easy summer go-to, whether you’re heading to the beach, running around a festival, or going out for ice cream. Plus, it keeps you cool while still looking totally effortless and cute.
13. Natural curls
