13 Hairstyle Trends That Are Stealing the Spotlight This Summer

This one’s for the summer romantics; the ones who are living out the fairytale vibes. This vacation version is a loose, low braided chignon that’s full of texture and personality. The braid blends right into the messy bun at the back of your head, with soft strands falling naturally around your face and neck for that perfect mix of styled but effortless.

Ideal for warm summer nights, garden dates, or exploring charming little towns while looking like you just stepped out of a story.