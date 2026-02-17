15+ Stories That Prove a Courier’s Work Can Be Funnier Than a Comedy Movie

8 hours ago
In the new reality where you don’t even need to go to the grocery store, couriers have become everyday heroes. Working in delivery is not just “pick up and drop off,” it’s an entire system. Here, speed, endurance, quick thinking, and the ability to navigate through intercoms and elevators that are “temporarily out of order” are essential. And if everything is done skillfully and on time, everyone benefits.

  • I work as a courier. Today, I was delivering an order, went up to the floor, and rang the doorbell. A guy opens the door, looks at the package, and says:
    — Oh, finally! I thought you would never come.
    And I’m standing there... realizing it’s not the right entrance, not the right building, and not even the right neighborhood.
    The guy takes the package, delighted, and I’m like:
    — Wait, hold on... this isn’t for you!
    He looks at the package, then at me and says:
    — Bro, let’s not ruin my only happy moment of the day.
    In the end, we both stood there, both sad — me, because I mixed up the neighborhood, and him, because his shawarma was still on the way. © ali.sagdiyev
  • Today, I’ve just accepted an order, when the girl calls back immediately, saying, “Nothing needs to be delivered. I beg you just knock on the apartment door at the address I gave you. For as long as you can.”
    She explained that her elderly father hasn’t been answering for 2 days, his phone’s silent, and she’s very worried, but she’s in another city. I’m standing by the door, knocking... A minute, five, ten. I’m starting to get nervous myself. And suddenly, the door opens.
    Turns out, his phone just broke and won’t turn on. At that moment, I breathed a sigh of relief because I had gotten really worried. I gave him my phone and waited while they finished talking.
    And you know... By that point, I had forgotten I was a courier. I was just happy that everything was okay. But in the end, the girl sent me more money than was necessary. © yul.life11
  • I opened my own pastry shop with delivery services in the area. Sometimes, I deliver orders myself. One time, I arrive at the address — they ordered 2 coffees and desserts.
    A lady in a short robe opens the door, her eyes widening as she says, “Where’s Don?” I reply, “Don is off today.” Don is our regular courier. Anyway, I interrupted something, but I’m not sure what exactly.
  • It was 10 years ago. I worked at a place with delivery service. One winter evening, 2 guys and a girl, who looked like students came to us and asked, “If we order delivery with our last money, can we ride with the courier in his car? Otherwise, if we order a cab, we won’t have enough for food.”
    I laughed, convinced the courier, and they all went together: the courier, the students, and their food. © adel.saldivar
  • Once, I was delivering an order — 4 boxes of pizza and lemonade. It was late, almost midnight. I enter the building, go up to the necessary floor, and ring the doorbell.
    A guy, about 25 years old, in a bathrobe with messy hair, opens the door. I hand over the bag, “Your order.” He looks at me with big eyes and says, “What order? I didn’t order anything!”
    I glance at the receipt — the address matches, and so does the last name. I say, “Well, here’s your order. It’s been paid online.” The guy hesitates, looks back, and whispers, “Dude, if my girlfriend sees this pizza, I’m done. She thinks I’m on a diet.”
    Well, it happens... Already thinking about what to do, he suddenly says, “Okay, hold on a minute, I’ll be right back.” He comes out a minute later. In the end, we went down a few floors, he tipped me, asked me to hold the boxes while he ate.
    Turned out there were 4 different pizzas, he quickly ate a couple slices from each, washed it down with lemonade, and went home. As for the leftovers, he said, I could keep them. © Ward No. 6 / VK
  • I’ve been working as a courier for 2 days. I wanted to buy a pie for a snack, but I didn’t have enough money. I thought, if anything, I’d text my husband later and he would send me some money.
    Then suddenly, a stranger stopped me and said, “Let me buy you what you wanted.” I declined, but she got me 2 pies. She said, “I used to work as a courier too.” © tri.zefir.ky
  • I delivered produce to people’s houses during graveyard hours and we would get the same customers weekly. On our Wednesday nights, I would make deliveries out to houses up in the mountains in the middle of the night. Always had to deliver to a customer that just had a bunch of mannequins that were outfitted lined up in front of their house. Nothing necessarily happened, but I was always scared as hell delivering to that house. © ohryanpls / Reddit
  • Once I was delivering an order, and there was a note, “Deliver strictly after 6 p.m.” But I got there around 5. A guy opens the door, staring wide-eyed and says, “Who are you?” And in the background, I hear, “They must have the wrong door, probably.”
    Long story short, I realized the man was jealous of his wife over every little thing, and knowing this, she asked me to deliver when he was out.
  • This happened to a friend of mine. They drove down a driveway that was at least 2 miles long and very muddy. Once she made it to the end, she saw a few turkeys that chased her all the way to the door. She noticed that there was also a very large cat sleeping on the roof of the house.
    Then, when the man opened the door, 3 pugs ran out to greet her. As she was walking back to her car, 2 baby goats trotted out of the woods and watched her leave. Not too odd but I found it hilarious. © ThisBoisFreeTacoBell / Reddit
  • I’m a female courier. Today there was a real blizzard outside, an icy wind, making it hard to work. But there was a very warm moment too.
    I was delivering an order to a woman. She went to get the money and returned with a Nivea cream. She said, “You’re doing a great job, please take this, it really helps.” My face was all red and chapped. At first, I refused because it felt awkward, but she insisted. © yul.life11
  • Once, I worked as a courier. It was the same day I finished my waitressing career. I had to deliver a pizza back when restaurant delivery wasn’t much in demand. They sent me out, and it was my first shift at this cursed place.
    As usual: the intercom wasn’t working, the client wasn’t picking up. And I was 19 years old. After about 15 minutes of a wild goose chase, I managed to get into the entrance, having already cursed everything under the sun.
    It turned out they were having renovations, with loud music, claiming they hadn’t heard my calls. They complained the pizza had cooled down, but they paid for the order anyway. That was it, never again. © Han******Unicorn / ADME
  • When I was in my fourth year at university, I worked as a courier, delivering fast-food orders. The house at the given address was abandoned, and no one picked up the phone when I called. I contacted support, but they also couldn’t reach anyone and told me to dispose of the goods.
    I asked in the couriers’ group chat what to do, and they told me to enjoy my meal. I took a 10-minute break and had a snack. It turned out they had given me the wrong address, and I delivered a new order to the right address for them later. © ghoul_saya01
  • I was delivering food from a Japanese restaurant. At the door, there was already a boy around 9 or 10 years old who reminded me a lot of the kid from Bad Santa, just without the curly hair. I told him the total amount. He handed me $20 and, with an unflappable, smug expression, said, “Keep the change, buddy.”
    Going back to the car, I checked the time and realized the kid was probably skipping school. No wonder he seemed a bit cocky when he said I could keep the 40 cents as change. This kid probably pretended to be sick to skip school and was likely at home, watching TV or playing video games, eating sushi, and feeling cool. © -eDgAR- / Reddit
  • Winter. I delivered an order. A guy opened the door, looked at me, and said, “Come inside and warm up.” He made me tea, gave me some extra money, and explained, “I have a son just like you. He’s probably freezing somewhere too.”
    I almost cried from the fact that someone saw me as a person and not just a food delivery robot. © romansamuel12
  • In my 25 years of working, I’ve changed many professions: cashier, waitress, call center operator, secretary. To earn extra money, I once took a job as a delivery driver. After the first day, I was quickly recognized as one of the best workers. Some time later, I quit my tedious accounting job and switched to full-time delivery.
    Now I work whenever I want and earn twice as much as I used to. I can do anything I want between calls, wear whatever I like, and I almost never interact with people. I don’t have to pretend to be busy when I’m not. No one is breathing down my neck.
    The only regret is that I didn’t find this job sooner. Who would have thought that my life’s calling would be delivering goods around my hometown? I’ve never been this happy in my life. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I decided to start my shift at 10 p.m. Spent the whole day on household chores, thought I’d get some fresh air at the same time.
    Got an order, picked up a few bags, and I’m carrying them to the next building. There a man says, “You’re carrying this all by yourself at night?” I reply, sure, thanks, goodbye. But then he suddenly says, “Wait.” He leaves and comes back with money for me.
    I was pleasantly shocked; it was the first time something like this had happened. May luck always accompany this man. © asiy_muhamejan
  • I was delivering an order, and the door was opened by a beauty, just “wow.” She took the package, flirtatiously asked me to wait. I see her taking out a bill, quickly writing something on it and folding it. Then she hands it to me.
    I unfold the bill in the elevator, thinking I’ll find her phone number, but instead there was written, “For new sneakers.” I look down at my feet, and the right one is already falling apart, “begging for mercy.” Even though I’m grateful to the girl who noticed it, I was hoping for something completely different!

And here are more stories about couriers whose every day is like an adventure.

