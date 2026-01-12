I Won’t Sacrifice My Last Good Years Because My Son Refuses to Grow Up

Hi Bright Side,

At 68, I’m finally buying a beach cabin with my retirement money. I’ve dreamed about this place since I was 35, watching the waves during a weekend trip and promising myself that someday I’d have my own little piece of that peace.

Last Tuesday, I told my son Marcus about the cabin over dinner. His face went dark. “Your life is over—give ME the money! I’m suffocating at work!” I stayed calm and said no, this is my retirement dream. His eyes went cold. “You just made an enemy, Mom.”

I thought he was being dramatic. Then at 2:30 AM Thursday, his wife Jenna called me, crying hysterically.

“You have to stop him before he ruins everything. He’s calling relatives telling them you’re making a huge mistake with your money, saying you’re not thinking clearly, that someone needs to intervene. He’s convinced this cabin is going to bankrupt you and leave him responsible for you. He barely sleeps, just sits at his computer researching and planning.”

I’m heartbroken. I raised him to be independent, not entitled. I helped pay for his college, gave him the down payment for his first car, babysat his kids every weekend for years. Now that I want something for myself, I’m the villain. He’s 40 years old with a good job, but apparently me spending my own money is a betrayal.

Was I wrong to choose myself this time? Should I have just given him the money to keep the peace? How do I handle a son who’s turned against me because I finally put myself first? I’m scared this will destroy our relationship forever, but I also can’t give up this dream I’ve worked 30 years for.

What should I do?

Please help,

Sharon