15+ Vintage Family Photos That Prove the Deepest Love Lasts for Generations
Vintage family photos and old family albums have a way of proving that the people who came before us were anything but ordinary. Our grandmothers turned down dates with rock and roll legends. Our great-grandfathers rode logs down rivers like it was a casual afternoon stroll.
These people lived every moment to the fullest, leaving behind not just photographs but stories that last for generations. The deepest love really does show in every frame.
My parents. Together for 60 years and still love each other just as much.
Mom swears she was “mod,” and it’s “completely different than emo!” 1987
- And she is absolutely right! Apologize. © justatreehugger123 / Reddit
One dress through generations. My great-grandmother in 1913, my grandma in 1944, and me in 2010
My grandparents right after their wedding. They’re just amazing!
My grandma and grandpa in the 1940s
Somewhere in the 1950s, my grandparents took a selfie like this.
MY HUSBAND TOOK A PICTURE LIKE THIS OF ME, HOLDING "UP" A LIGHTHOUSE ON THE MENDOCINO COAST.
My great-grandparents. This is the beginning of the last century.
My great-aunt. A stunning and stylish representative of the 1940s
Elvis asked out my great-aunt (on the right) but grandma said no because guys like that only wanted one thing with girls.
My great-aunt Violet. It’s 1910, and she was interested in things not typically associated with women. However, she played the piano wonderfully and cooked exceptionally well.
- She looks like she belongs in first class on the Titanic. © meowski_rose / Reddit
My grandparents in 1949. She was a bridesmaid at someone’s wedding. They had just gotten engaged.
My father’s family spent a month and a half sailing to Australia for a new life.
My great-great-grandfather owned a logging company. Logs were floated down the river. And now all these lands have become a national park.
My grandpa pigsurfing
My grandpa worked as a waiter.
Here my mom is 15 years old. And she’s sitting in the iconic teenage pose of those years.
The distant summer of 1937. My grandmother Dorothy having fun with her best friend Jane
My parents on one of their first dates
1948. My grandma is diligently studying at the university. My grandpa carried this photo in his wallet all his life.
These photos are proof that the best family stories don’t need a caption — they speak for themselves across decades.
Feeling nostalgic? Pull out your own old family albums and share your favorite finds in the comments! We’d love to see the people who made you who you are.
For more vintage photos of grandparents, take a look at this collection: