Top 10 Pedicure Ideas That Will Be Everywhere This Spring and Summer 2026

With spring 2026 in full swing and summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to update your look with a fresh, fashion-forward pedicure. As the weather gets warmer and sandal season begins, stylish pedicure trends are taking center stage, with everything from glossy statement shades to chic minimalist looks gaining attention.

In this article, we’re highlighting 10 spring and summer 2026 pedicure trends that feel modern, wearable, and trend-driven. Whether you’re planning beach days, vacations, or simply want a polished seasonal refresh, these pedicure ideas offer something for every style.