12 Mystery Objects That Even Experts Struggled to Identify
Have you ever found something so strange that even Google couldn’t save you? From odd metal tools buried in backyards to bizarre gadgets discovered in thrift stores, some mystery objects refuse to give up their secrets. What makes them even more fascinating is this: sometimes even historians, engineers, and collectors can’t immediately identify them.
In this list, we’ve gathered 12 mystery objects that left even experts confused.
1. “Found on the kitchen counter, what am I looking at?”
Answer: “It’s a finger protector. I have them for sorting papers.” — © HopefulOriginal5578 / Reddit
2. “Weird Patterns on Watermelon Rind”
Answer: These are ringspots caused by watermelon mosaic virus.
3. Paid $1 at the thrift store for this unknown object.
Answer: It’s a musical instrument called an ocarina.
4. Found in my grandma’s silverware. What is this weird thing?
Answer: “This is what we call a butter scraper spoon, it’s meant to scrape solid butter with the little fins to spread on bread or something.” — © Sixty_Minuteman_ / Reddit
5. “This came randomly in the mail addressed to no one, what is it?”
Answer: “It is a reservoir for pc watercooling, two ports go on top for filling/return, single port on bottom feeds the pump.” — © Ill-Emu6761 / Reddit
6. “Found in grandfather’s tools”
Answer: “Plumb bob, used to get a vertical line.” — © RodCard / Reddit
7. “My roommate who left the hostel left this behind and I have no idea what it is.”
Answer: It’s paper soap.
8. “I was sent this as a secret Santa, there was no note, instructions or explanation. Simply two plastic white shapes, they hardly weigh anything.”
Answer: “It’s a minimalist watch or jewelry stand!” — © figarococo / Reddit
9. “Keychain I spotted in class, what does the numbers mean?”
Answer: “That’s a magic square. The numbers add up to 33 in every row and column. That mathematical formula is supposed to channel some magic energy.” — © Lazy-Fee-2844 / Reddit
10. “Why does this spoon have a hole in the middle?”
Answer: It is used to pick up olives from brine.
11. “My mom found this in our laundry room...”
Answer: It’s an empty ink cartridge of a pen.
12. Object made of wood. Found in my grandmother’s drawer. I’m scared. What is it?
Answer: It’s a tool used to stretch out socks and repair them. Also known as a “sock stopper”.
Some mysteries take seconds to solve. Others take days, months, or even years. Which object above confused you the most?