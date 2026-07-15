10 Moments That Teach Us a Parent’s Love Still Stands Tall in the Loneliness Nobody Talks About

I think you are being way to judgemental. Even I, a blue collar union employee that makes over $100k a year, having to work a lot of overtime, can't just take a day off on short notice. I need to put in for a day off 8 days in advanced. I do get such days but I can tell you, I used to use them up every year for when my kids were sick. You don't know if there are other siblings she also needs to provide for either. And your idea an 81 year old is always going to be a frail elderly person is, well, prejudice. Many of our federal law makers and judges are that old. The fact they pointed out she took two public buses to get there, means she's physically mobile. And the fact she was asked to attend, she is probably in that kids life very often, if not daily.



So I do not understand the ageism and aporophobia. The mother cared enough to find someone when she couldn't go. Someone her child would be influenced by. Someone that cared enough for the child to try and find remedies and not discipline.