I Prioritized My Pregnant Wife’s Comfort and Pushed My Daughter Away

Hi Bright Side,

This is my story...

When I remarried, my daughter said, "It's me or your new family!" She made my pregnant wife's life hell, so I distanced her from us for years.

Now, 10 years later, she never let me meet her son. Today, she finally agreed. I spent the day with him while she said she went to work.

But then my wife called in a panic, crying. She shouted, “I told you she’d never change! She came today, fought with me, and said she’d take you away from us—just like I took you from her! If you reconnect with her, you’ll lose us forever!”

I rushed home and saw that our house was empty —my wife was so angry that she had taken our son's belongings, and they were gone. My stomach churned. My daughter didn't want to reconcile; she was plotting to destroy my family, even after all these years.

Now I’m shattered and torn. I don’t want to lose my family, but I also want to be part of my grandson’s life.

Yours,

Ethan