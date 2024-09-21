My Husband Insists Our Daughter Quit Using Period Products

One of our readers found herself in this situation when her daughter started menstruating, and her two teenage sons were uncomfortable with it. To make matters worse, her husband took their sons’ side, leaving both our reader and her daughter feeling upset and frustrated.

One of our readers reached out to share her story.

We understand it’s a bit of a tough situation, and we’d love to offer some advice that could help you navigate it more smoothly.

Remind your daughter that periods are a normal part of life.

Make sure to let your daughter know that what she’s experiencing is perfectly natural and nothing to be embarrassed about. Remind her that her period is a normal part of life and she has every right to feel comfortable in her own home. Encourage her to talk to you whenever she feels upset or uncomfortable, and reassure her that you’re there to support her no matter what.

Encourage your husband to stand with you.

You and your husband must be aligned when it comes to supporting your daughter. Let him know how vital it is for her to feel safe and accepted at home, especially during her period. Suggesting she hide what she’s going through could make her feel embarrassed about something completely normal. When he shows support for her, he’s also setting an example for your sons, teaching them to respect women and understand that menstruation is just a natural part of life.

Have a conversation with your sons.

Take some time to sit down with your sons and have an open discussion about what periods are and why they happen. Create a comfortable environment where they feel free to ask questions without judgment. You might even consider using educational videos to help explain menstruation clearly and simply. The more they learn about it, the less awkward or uncomfortable it will seem, and they’ll start to understand that it’s just a normal part of life, not something strange or unpleasant.

Normalize talking about periods.

Instead of treating the topic as something uncomfortable, bring it up casually during normal conversations. For instance, if you’re talking about health or running errands, you could say something like, “Oh, I need to pick up some more pads while I’m at the store.” The more natural and open you are about it, the less awkward or unusual it will feel for everyone.

Teach your kids not to let peer pressure affect how they treat others.

Your sons could easily slip into the habit of making girls feel embarrassed about their periods if they don’t understand it properly. At the same time, your daughter might start feeling self-conscious around her friends if she thinks periods are something to hide. Teaching them early on about respect and understanding can prevent this and create a more supportive environment for everyone.