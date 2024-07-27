My Bikinis Make My Friends’ Husbands Uncomfortable Because They Are Too “Revealing”

Summer is the time for relaxation and fun in the sun, where we can finally enjoy the fruits of our hard work for that perfect beach body. However, this wasn’t the case for one of our readers. She felt fantastic in her new bikini, but not everyone was happy about it. Her friends and their husbands asked her to cover up. It became a major issue, which spoiled the entire trip.

Our reader dropped us a message.

Thank you for sending us a message! We understand how frustrating this situation can be, and we’re here to help you.

Go to the beach with other people.

Broaden your social circle and look for people who share your confidence. Reconnect with someone who’s into the beach and body positivity. You can also check out local groups or social media pages about beach activities and find people who plan beach trips.

Don’t blame yourself.

This situation wasn’t your fault. You wore what made you feel comfortable and confident. Instead of questioning or blaming yourself, focus on their inappropriate behavior. Don’t let this experience dull your sparkle — keep rocking your favorite swimsuits and never apologize for expressing yourself.

Have an honest talk with them.

Talking about it right after the incident might not be the best idea. Avoid addressing it in a group setting, especially with the husbands present. Once everyone has had a chance to cool off, suggest a casual meet-up, like grabbing coffee or taking a walk. A laid-back environment can make the conversation less stressful. By being open and honest, you may have a chance to repair the friendship.

Think about whether this friendship is worth keeping.

See if this is just a one-off or if it’s a recurring thing that makes you feel bad about yourself. Do they respect your boundaries and opinions, even if they’re different from theirs? If not, it might be worth rethinking the friendship. Don’t feel like you have to keep a friendship that constantly makes you feel worse.