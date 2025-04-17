"I'm Worried," Fans React to Tom Hanks’ Shocking Look

Afterb Tom Hanks appeared on Saturday Night Live concerns were raised among fans after viewers noticed his hands visibly shaking during the show.

"Does Tom Hanks' hand shake?", "I noticed it too." And now I'm worried", "He was previously on the Graham Norton show and I noticed him there...", they wrote on social networks.

"You have to keep in mind he's almost 70, it happens to old people," one commenter noted, while others expressed genuine worry about a possible health issue.

This isn’t the first time Hanks’ hand tremors have drawn attention. At the Elvis premiere in Sydney, Australia, the actor struggled to control his hands while speaking on stage. At the time, Dr. Stuart Fischer suggested the symptoms could point to a degenerative condition like Parkinson’s disease.

Hanks has not commented publicly on the speculation surrounding his health.