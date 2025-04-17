"I'm Worried," Fans React to Tom Hanks’ Shocking Look
Tom Hanks’ recent appearance on Saturday Night Live has sparked concern among fans, who took to social media to express their worries about the beloved actor’s health.
'Before' situation
Before speculation about his health took hold, Tom Hanks made a high-profile appearance at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s annual gala, An Unforgettable Evening, held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills in April 2024.
Hanks, 68, and his wife, Rita Wilson, also 68, served as honorary chairs, bringing their signature elegance and star presence to the charitable event. The couple made a striking entrance on the red carpet—Hanks in a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt and patterned black tie, while Wilson dazzled in an off-the-shoulder pinkish-red gown with a cinched waist.
Notably, Hanks debuted a short haircut that highlighted his salt-and-pepper hair and an unexpected mustache, a rare look that drew attention. While many praised the couple’s sophisticated style, some fans expressed concern online, noting the actor appeared noticeably older. Comments included, “He looks terrible, seems to have aged about 20 years overnight,” and “Tom is looking really old now.”
Though Hanks hadn’t addressed the remarks, the appearance was one of his last major public outings before health rumors began to circulate later in the year.
'Now' situation
Afterb Tom Hanks appeared on Saturday Night Live concerns were raised among fans after viewers noticed his hands visibly shaking during the show.
"Does Tom Hanks' hand shake?", "I noticed it too." And now I'm worried", "He was previously on the Graham Norton show and I noticed him there...", they wrote on social networks.
"You have to keep in mind he's almost 70, it happens to old people," one commenter noted, while others expressed genuine worry about a possible health issue.
This isn’t the first time Hanks’ hand tremors have drawn attention. At the Elvis premiere in Sydney, Australia, the actor struggled to control his hands while speaking on stage. At the time, Dr. Stuart Fischer suggested the symptoms could point to a degenerative condition like Parkinson’s disease.
Hanks has not commented publicly on the speculation surrounding his health.
