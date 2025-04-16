12 Airplane Secrets We Wonder Why We Didn't Know Sooner

On bigger commercial planes, there are also showers located together with these bedrooms where the crew can refresh after they've just taken a nap. You can even find equipment there in case there is an emergency.

Imagine if you need to fly for 14-16 hours, you might not look that great or smell that good at the end of that flight. So, during these long flights, there is always an extra crew onboard to replace the ones that are resting and rest periods are mandatory for all flight crew.