Paris Hilton Creates Stir in Naked Catsuit, Leaving Fans Asking the Same Question

Paris Hilton proved she's more than just gorgeous looks and a great body, as she wore a custom catsuit for the second day of Coachella, for a good cause.

In an Instagram post, Hilton mentioned Hana O’Connor, one of the 50 women who received a grant through her nonprofit, after the LA fires destroyed small businesses. Hilton called her, “a rave queen with serious vision,” and also added, “I’m so proud to wear her design in the desert.”

In turn, O'Connor was very touched, and responded with, “I was speechless and teary when you tagged me. Thank you so much for the grant, and I’m so happy you like my art.”

Fans loved both the catsuit and Hilton's gesture, calling it, “Hot for a cause 🔥🔥🔥 Love this.”