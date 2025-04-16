Paris Hilton Creates Stir in Naked Catsuit, Leaving Fans Asking the Same Question
Paris Hilton served up a stunning look in a daring catsuit that was more cutouts than cloth, and fans couldn't help but gush over her bold appearance. What truly got the social media comments flowing was that the 44-year-old bared skin. Even so, many fans did have a somewhat curious question that they asked the mom of two.
Paris Hilton is sliving for a cause!
Paris Hilton proved she's more than just gorgeous looks and a great body, as she wore a custom catsuit for the second day of Coachella, for a good cause.
In an Instagram post, Hilton mentioned Hana O’Connor, one of the 50 women who received a grant through her nonprofit, after the LA fires destroyed small businesses. Hilton called her, “a rave queen with serious vision,” and also added, “I’m so proud to wear her design in the desert.”
In turn, O'Connor was very touched, and responded with, “I was speechless and teary when you tagged me. Thank you so much for the grant, and I’m so happy you like my art.”
Fans loved both the catsuit and Hilton's gesture, calling it, “Hot for a cause 🔥🔥🔥 Love this.”
Fans said: Such an icon!
The catsuit was definitely a striking outfit, with cutouts along the arms, legs, sides, and stomach, and back. Hilton paired the stark black catsuit with a sparkly fringed white shrug for a contrast. Silver chains started at a ring on the neckline and draped across the bodice, while oversize black boots, silver star earrings, and colorful butterfly clips—holding her long blonde hair away from her face—rounded out the eye-catching look.
Her make-up was sun kissed glam, and she also rocked a pair of black wraparound sunglasses in some of the shots.
Some had a curious question for Paris Hilton.
Given the outfit was basically just a series of cutouts, one fan had to ask, “How did you get that outfit on?! I can’t even put on regular tights without ripping them 😂 You look amazing.” Another agreed, writing, “2nd this. The outfit looks really hard to get into, and it was worth it.”
Not to be outdone, yet another fan paid obeisance to Hilton's look, commenting, “How do you even get that on??? I can’t put my jeans on without sticking my toe through the hole! 😂”
Clearly, when it comes to fashion, Paris Hilton can outshine them all!
