Grey's Anatomy Star Eric Dane Breaks Silence on His Life-Altering Disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It leads to the loss of muscle control and eventual paralysis.​

Early symptoms of ALS can include muscle twitching, cramps, and stiffness. As the disease advances, individuals may experience difficulty walking, speaking, and swallowing. The disease's progression varies, but it typically leads to significant physical challenges.

While there is currently no cure for ALS, treatments focus on managing symptoms and improving quality of life. Ongoing research aims to find more effective therapies and, ultimately, a cure.