"Why Is Your 12 Y.O. in a Corset and Mini Skirt?" Eric Dane Trolled Over Young Daughters’ Outfits
Grey’s Anatomy actor, Eric Dane, was a proud dad as he was accompanied by his two daughters at a recent red carpet appearance. The rarely seen children of Dane radiated at the event. However, a significant number of fans disagreed with the way the two young girls were dressed.
Eric Dane attended the premiere of his latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, with his two daughters: 14-year-old Billie and 12-year-old Georgia, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart.
The star looked dapper in a black button-up shirt and black dress trousers, complemented by dark loafers and a blue t-shirt.
Both daughters looked elegant, dressed entirely in black. Billie opted for a short black dress, complemented by a black purse and delicate jewelry. Her younger sister, Georgia, wore a corset top paired with a short skirt and black heels.
Fans were in awe of the girls’ beauty. Many were also quick to point out that “Billie looks just like her mom.”
That said, a significant number of observers deemed that their outfits were not age-appropriate. One person wondered, ’’Why is your 12-year-old in a corset and mini skirt?’’ while another exclaimed, ’’Too much for two girls of 14 and 12! Sad!’’ A third person remarked, ’’Highly inappropriate outfits for both children...’’
We think this family is adorable.