I Didn't Lend a Hand to a Friend, Who Begged Me for Help, and Said a Harsh Truth About Her Husband Instead

When a friend in need asks us for help, this is so natural for most of us to assist them in anything, because this is what friendship is meant for. But our today's heroine ultimately refused to babysit for her desperate friend and said "no" multiple times, despite the other woman's heavy tears and emotions. People were quick to judge her for this action, calling her heartless, but the woman gave us her reasons for doing so and left it to our readers to express their honest opinions about her difficult situation.

Amanda and Hailey have been friends since high school.

A woman named Amanda, 33, has penned us a heartfelt and very emotional letter that sounded like a cry for help. The woman doubts her decision to not offer help to her best friend and making things even worse for her in the desperate situation. Amanda opened her letter, saying, "Hi, Bright Side! Now that many people are judging me about my actions towards my best friend, I really need some opinions and advice from you and your readers. I'm balancing between my own opinions about my deed, and I think I'm right to have done so. But, on the other hand, I might have been too impulsive, and now I'm worried that my friend's life is totally ruined." The woman explained, "My friend Hailey and I have been inseparable since high school. We bonded instantly and went through so many different things together. When I became pregnant, Hailey was so happy for me, and our happiness became doubled when she fell pregnant just a month after me.

We were sharing our pregnancy routines, went to medical checkups together, and this was probably the brightest time in our friendship. But the problems started appearing like mushrooms after the rain, right before we both gave birth. And the issue escalated so quickly that no one of us even expected this."

Both women have a totally different background, and this has become the core of their conflict.

Amanda shared, "Our backgrounds and life stories with Hailey are totally different. I conceived my baby through a donor, and it was a choice of mine. Now, I'm a single mom, and I'm raising my baby alone, which I find comfortable for myself. I approached being a parent very seriously and took care of a good job in advance. Besides that, I have a paid off house, which is my parents' inheritance.

Before I had my son, I made sure I had a year's living expenses saved, in order to have time to recover from birth and bond with the baby. I still do some work and I spend around 2–3 hours a week on it, working remotely while my baby is sleeping." Amanda goes on with her story, saying, "Hailey is the only breadwinner in her family and has a 5-month-old son. She's married, but her husband doesn't work. He's been in search of an 'ideal job' for him for over a year now, and it always seemed to me that he would never ever work again. I have always been sure that he's just lazy, and he feels comfortable this way, but I never talked to Hailey about my thoughts, leaving it to her to make her own decisions."

Hailey has had a bitter life soon after her baby was born.

Amanda shared, "Since the first day her baby was born, Hailey hasn't had a spare minute again. She's been working and taking care of the baby simultaneously, and her husband wasn't even in the picture when the serious help was needed." "Recently, Hailey started hinting at not being able to afford daycare and her husband not helping her with the kid. Then, she went even further, mentioning how much free time I must really have. She's been obviously jealous about my lifestyle, but I tried to ignore it I and her complaints, as I felt for her and understood what a stress she was feeling all that time."

The situation became really tense and one day it exploded.

Amanda goes on with her story, saying, "3 days ago, Hailey came to me, she was crying and sobbing. I could see that she was totally not ok. From the start, she begged me to babysit for her while she's at work. I said no, because I basically didn't feel I would be able to watch 2 babies under 6 months simultaneously.

Then, she started crying even heavier and was literally pleading me to do her a favor, because if I don't babysit for her, she'll lose her job. I said no again, because I didn't see why I had to do it if she had her husband doing nothing at home. I brought up her husband, but Hailey said that he's not good with the kids and that she can't trust him with a baby, she said he's not capable of taking care of the baby at all." "And this was the moment when I said no again, and Hailey called me heartless. I exploded at that point and told her that it's not my problem that she has had a useless man all this time and even had a baby with him, which was her responsibility from then on.

Now, Hailey blocked me from everywhere and I feel so bad about what I have said to her. I feel like this may ruin her life completely, and many friends of mine are judging me for this, saying that I totally should have helped my friend and that her family situation is not my business. Am I wrong in this situation?"