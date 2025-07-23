10 Easy Pilates Moves for Women Over 30 to Get Sleek, Toned Arms

This exercise requires some form of resistance band. If you don’t have one at home, don’t worry—grab an old pair of tights or leggings instead! Using your resistance band (or tights), stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the band in both hands, palms facing upward. Step on the band with both feet to create tension. Slowly curl your hands toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Squeeze at the top, then lower back down with control. This move is excellent for targeting the biceps and toning the arms without the need for heavy weights.