10 Easy Pilates Moves for Women Over 30 to Get Sleek, Toned Arms
As we age, maintaining toned arms can become a challenge, especially with the busy lives many women lead. But Pilates offers an effective, low-impact way to build strength, increase flexibility, and target specific areas, all from the comfort of your home. Whether you’re new to Pilates or already a fan, these 10 moves are perfect for women over 30 who want to achieve sleek, toned arms. No fancy equipment is needed—just a mat, your body weight, and some common household items will do the trick.
1. Bicep curls with resistance.
This exercise requires some form of resistance band. If you don’t have one at home, don’t worry—grab an old pair of tights or leggings instead! Using your resistance band (or tights), stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the band in both hands, palms facing upward. Step on the band with both feet to create tension. Slowly curl your hands toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Squeeze at the top, then lower back down with control. This move is excellent for targeting the biceps and toning the arms without the need for heavy weights.
2. Arm circles.
Arm circles may look simple, but they’re a highly effective move for toning your shoulders and arms. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, extend your arms straight out, and make small circles in the air. Gradually increase the size of the circles for a full, controlled motion. Repeat in both directions for a full workout.
3. The plank to pike.
This move combines core strengthening with arm toning. Start in a standard plank position, ensuring your hands are directly under your shoulders. Then, slowly raise your hips toward the ceiling, forming a pike position. This movement not only targets your triceps and shoulders but also strengthens your core and improves your overall flexibility.
4. Tricep dips.
Tricep dips are a classic move for toning your arms, especially the back of your arms. Sit on the floor with your knees bent and hands behind you, fingers pointing forward. Push through your hands, lifting your body up, and lower yourself back down in a controlled motion. This exercise specifically works the triceps and helps to reduce the appearance of bat wings.
5. Side planks with arm extensions.
Side planks are excellent for targeting the arms and obliques. Start by lying on your side with your legs stacked and your forearm directly beneath your shoulder. Lift your hips off the ground and extend your top arm straight up. Hold the position, or gently lower and raise your arm for a more challenging workout. This exercise will sculpt your arms while strengthening your core.
6. The shoulder press.
Begin in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart and arms bent at 90 degrees, palms facing forward. Slowly extend your arms above your head, then lower them back down to the starting position. This simple yet effective move tones your shoulders, arms, and upper back, helping you achieve sleek, sculpted arms. If you want to challenge yourself, try this exercise with weights. If you don’t own any dumbbells, cans from your pantry will do!
7. Tricep push-ups.
While regular push-ups are great for overall upper body strength, tricep push-ups specifically target the triceps, which are key for toning the back of your arms. When performing a regular push-up, your arms are at a wider angle, engaging your chest, shoulders, and triceps. However, tricep push-ups bring the elbows closer to the body, activating the triceps more effectively and helping reduce the appearance of bat wings.
8. Towel toning.
A simple towel can help you tone your arms with an easy, low-impact routine. For this exercise, hold a towel with both hands, palms facing down. Slowly extend your arms in front of you and pull the towel apart, engaging your arm muscles. Hold the tension for a few seconds, and then release. Repeat for a set number of reps. This move targets your shoulders and arms, making it a perfect addition to your Pilates routine.
9. The reverse plank with leg lift.
This challenging Pilates move strengthens the arms, shoulders, and core. Start seated with your hands behind you, fingers pointing towards your feet. Lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from your head to your feet. From this position, lift one leg at a time. This move targets the arms while engaging the entire core and helping improve overall posture.
10. The chest fly.
The chest fly is a great way to target the upper arms and chest. Lie on your back with your knees bent and arms extended above you. Slowly lower your arms out to the sides, keeping a slight bend in your elbows, then return them to the starting position. This exercise tones the arms, shoulders, and chest for a complete upper-body workout. Try it with a set of weights (or cans from your pantry) to challenge yourself even more.
Adding these Pilates moves to your routine will not only help you achieve sleek, toned arms but also improve your overall strength and flexibility. For more ways to tighten and tone, check out our article on 10 ways to tighten up loose skin. With consistency and dedication, you’ll be well on your way to a fitter, more confident version of yourself!