20+ Family Stories and Photos That Show How Resemblance Travels Across Whole Generations

Some family resemblances aren’t subtle. You look at two photos taken sixty years apart and somehow it’s the same face. Or your funny habits and wit are very similar to one of your ancestors. These 20+ family stories and side-by-side photos are uncanny generational echo. Genetics, it turns out, has a memory longer than any of us.
I found a portrait of my great-great-great-grandmother. We look identical.
When a sense of humor is inherited
- Recently, my grandma shared a story about my grandpa, and I instantly realized where my quirky sense of humor comes from.
They were sitting at a family dinner, discussing some serious issue. Everyone frowned, as if they were at a work meeting. Then grandpa got bored. And he started singing: “Old MacDonald had a farm.”
After getting a pretty good jab from grandma, grandpa protested: “Well, why is everyone so gloomy?”
If it weren’t for Ancestry DNA, I would never have matched with a half-first cousin and discovered that I look a lot like my biological paternal grandmother.
Grandpa in 1945 and me in 2022
Recreated the portrait of my great-grandmother from 1918. On the left — great-grandmother. On the right — me.
- Visited the ophthalmologist with my daughter as we needed to update her glasses before the school year started. The doctor, reading the records:
“Do you also have poor vision?”
“Yes. And my husband too. As well as the grandmother.”
“You guys didn’t leave a single chance for the kid...”
My great-grandfather and my dad. Genetics work wonders.
My grandma is on the left, me is on the right.
Great-grandmother in 1920 and great-granddaughter in 2021. Both at 20 years old.
Eye color that keeps you guessing
- My husband and I both have green eyes. Genetically, there’s a 75% chance our child will have green eyes and only a 25% chance they’ll be blue. Eye color can change up until 4 years of age.
Our son is a year and a half old, and he currently has blue eyes. If I put a blue shirt on him, his eyes become bright blue. If I dress him in green, his eyes take on greenish shades near the pupil, while the outer edge of the iris stays the same bright blue.
It’s very beautiful and quite fascinating. I love watching these tricks of nature.
They always said I looked like Grandma. I’m on the right.
My mom in 2000 and my sister in 2021
My grandmother at 25, me at 50, and my daughter at 25
The grandma who knew how to find helpers
- My grandmother is very lazy, she doesn’t like taking out the trash and looks for other people to handle that mission. And it doesn’t matter if you’re family or not.
But today was record-breaking. I had been away from home for a year due to a study exchange, and during that time, grandma managed to find yet another person.
My mom’s boss brought her work home. It was just me and grandma at home. Grandma opened the door, greeted him, took the folders, and was about to close the door when suddenly mom’s boss asked in surprise, “No trash today?!”
I went from standing to sitting, doubled over with laughter. And the most important thing is that I inherited her genes too.
I’m often told that I’m a spitting image of my great-grandmother.
My grandpa at 17 and me at 23. I find it super interesting how facial traits show up throughout generations. The pointy elf ears completely skipped my dad.
- I’ve been dating my boyfriend for 2 years. Recently, I was going through my family photo albums and stumbled upon a photograph of my grandparents when they were young. I was always told I look like my grandmother, but when I saw that my grandfather as a young man was a spitting image of my boyfriend, I started believing in fate.
Grandma in the 1950s and me in my college years. They say we’re time travelers.
My great-great-grandfather in the 1910s and me in 2026
Grandpa’s genes take their course.
- A week ago, my son turned 5. He loves math, knows the multiplication tables for 2 and 3. Today, I asked him how much is 6 times 5. We’ve never solved this with him before.
After 5 seconds, he says 30. I asked, “How did you calculate it?” He said, “It’s easy. 6 is made up of 3 twos, 2 times 5 is 10, so 3 tens is 30.”
He’s 5 years old, and we’ve never explained to him that you can solve it like that. How does he do it? We chalked it up to genes — his grandfather writes math textbooks.
Grandma in the 1950s and me in 2026
Genetics is so cool, my parents always told me I looked like my dad’s mom but I never got to meet her. On the right is my grandmother holding my dad and left is me holding my son, taken exactly 63 years apart!
When sneaking out to dances turned out to be a family tradition:
- Today I realized that genes are an incomparable force. My mom told a story about how she sneaked out to dances when she was young.
She “went to bed” in her room, climbed out through the window (we live in a house), and came back home in the middle of the night, when her grandmother caught her. She was sitting on the bed waiting.
I laughed for a long time and had to admit that around the same age, I also sneaked out from the same room and the same bed, but not through the window, through the door. Oh yes, and it was her grandmother, my great-grandmother, who caught me too.