10+ Jewelry Trends in 2026 That Are Making Classic Pieces Feel New Again

Chunky mixed-metal hoops are shaping up to be one of summer 2026’s most wearable jewelry trends. ELLE identifies hoop earrings as a key part of the season’s revived ’90s aesthetic, while Who What Wear highlights mixed gold-and-silver jewelry as a defining summer update, valued for its effortlessly layered appearance.

Multi-band hoops like these bring both trends together: the familiar circular silhouette feels timeless, while the substantial shape and two-tone finish give it a bolder, more contemporary look. They also make styling easier, since the combination of gold and silver can coordinate with jewelry in either metal.