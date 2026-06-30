10+ Jewelry Trends in 2026 That Are Making Classic Pieces Feel New Again
2026 is giving us plenty of reasons to accessorize differently this summer. This year, the jewelry world is not chasing something brand new. It’s taking pieces you already know and love and styling them in ways that feel fresh, personal and genuinely wearable. Whether you are a longtime jewelry lover or just starting to build your collection, here is what is genuinely happening in the world of jewelry right now.
1. Gold Safety Pin Crystal Earrings
Crystal earrings with an edge are one of the more unexpected jewelry stories of summer 2026. The safety pin silhouette, paired with sparkling crystal accents, sits at the intersection of streetwear and fine fashion. Women are reaching for styles like these when they want to accessorize an otherwise simple outfit with something that feels genuinely different. Pair them with monochrome looks or minimal summer dresses and let the shape do the talking.
2. Bold Dome Gold Earrings
Dome earrings are one of the strongest gold jewelry trends to accessorize with this summer. Their sculptural, rounded silhouette adds structure and confidence to any look without needing a matching necklace or bracelet to complete it. The beauty of a bold dome earring is in its simplicity: one strong shape in gold, worn with a clean outfit, is all the fashion statement you need in 2026.
3. Chunky Two-Tone Multi-Row Hoop Earrings
Chunky mixed-metal hoops are shaping up to be one of summer 2026’s most wearable jewelry trends. ELLE identifies hoop earrings as a key part of the season’s revived ’90s aesthetic, while Who What Wear highlights mixed gold-and-silver jewelry as a defining summer update, valued for its effortlessly layered appearance.
Multi-band hoops like these bring both trends together: the familiar circular silhouette feels timeless, while the substantial shape and two-tone finish give it a bolder, more contemporary look. They also make styling easier, since the combination of gold and silver can coordinate with jewelry in either metal.
4. Crystal Drop Earrings
Long crystal drop earrings are having a strong fashion moment in 2026, sitting at the intersection of maximalism and elegance that is defining so much of this year’s jewelry story. According to Maddy Sangster, founder of Heavenly London, “2026 is about reorientation rather than reinvention,” with jewelry moving toward designs that feel subtly expressive and statement-driven, especially in earring form.
On the runway, Saint Laurent showed chandelier earrings in pearl, resin, and rhinestones as part of the broader costume jewelry trend sweeping spring/summer 2026 fashion weeks, confirming that the long crystal drop is not just a red carpet style but a genuine seasonal trend. The key to wearing them in 2026 is keeping the rest of your look clean and minimal, letting the movement and sparkle of the earring do all the work
5. Sleek Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings
Huggie hoops remain one of the most practical and enduring jewelry trends going into summer 2026. Their snug, close-to-the-ear fit makes them comfortable enough for all-day wear, while a clean gold finish keeps them feeling polished in any setting. For women who want to accessorize without overthinking it, a sleek gold huggie is the piece that works with workwear, weekend outfits, and everything in between. This is the kind of everyday beauty investment that never needs to be swapped out.
6. Bar Stud Earrings
Bar stud earrings are one of the clearest expressions of the minimalist jewelry movement that continues to grow in summer 2026. The slim, linear silhouette sits flush against the ear and works with virtually any outfit, which is exactly why fashion editors describe this style as belonging to the “functional aesthetic” category: jewelry designed for real life rather than special occasions.
Minimalist studs continue to lead 2026 earring trends, particularly among women who value comfort and versatility, with lightweight, subtle designs celebrated for their “barely-there” feel. Bar studs fit perfectly into the curated ear stacking trend too, pairing easily with matching metal hoops or other styles across multiple piercings. If you want to accessorize without effort this summer, a gold or silver bar stud is the piece that never asks too much of you.
7. Gemstone Stud Earrings
Vintage-inspired gemstone studs with ornate gold settings are one of the most on-trend choices you can make for summer 2026 beauty and fashion. The combination of a bold colored center stone, like an emerald or sapphire, set within a decorative gold frame taps into two of the year’s biggest jewelry stories at once: the colorful gemstone trend and the vintage revival. Net-A-Porter confirms that heirloom and archival jewelry styles are trending strongly in 2026, with ornate and decorative designs gaining momentum after vintage-inspired pieces made a major impact on red carpets and in fashion media.
Green stones in particular are resonating this season, with ocean-blue and vivid green gems including emeralds and sapphires identified as the standout colors to reach for in 2026. A richly set gemstone cluster stud worn with swept-back hair or a simple neckline is one of the most confident ways to accessorize this summer.
8. Two-Tone Huggie Hoop Earrings
Two-tone huggie hoops are the smartest way to accessorize in a year when mixed metals are having a major fashion moment. Because they carry both gold and silver in a single piece, they pair effortlessly with whatever jewelry you are already wearing, no matching required. This makes them one of the most versatile summer 2026 jewelry picks for women who like to layer their pieces or simply want one earring that works across their whole collection. Clean, contemporary, and genuinely useful.
9. Oversized Stud Earrings
A specific evolution within the stud category: studs are scaling up to make a statement on their own. These aren’t the discreet diamond points of decades past — they’re substantial, eye-catching geometric or organic shapes in gold or set with bold stones, designed to carry a look without any supporting pieces. Verified by multiple 2026 jewelry trend roundups.
10. Bold Hoops
Hoops have been a fashion staple for decades, but in summer 2026 they are evolving fast. Designers are moving into sculptural shapes: asymmetrical drops, interlocking loops, and exaggerated oval forms that go well beyond the classic circle. Fashion editors are pairing oversized hoops with tailoring and denim rather than evening wear, giving this jewelry trend a more everyday, effortless energy.
11. Personalized Jewelry
Name necklaces, custom earrings, birthstone pieces and coordinating pendants are at the center of 2026’s jewelry story. This is not just a sentimental fashion choice. It reflects a real shift toward jewelry that carries personal meaning rather than just price. Engravable bangles and pendants are among the fastest-growing segments in fine jewelry retail, and this summer the trend shows no signs of slowing.
The clearest thing about summer 2026 jewelry fashion is that classics are not being replaced. They are being worn differently. Hoops, studs, pearls, chains: these pieces have been around for generations, but in 2026 the way women choose to accessorize with them has become more personal, more layered, and more expressive.
Read next: 10 Jewelry Trends for 2026 That Can Make You Redefine Your Go-To Pieces