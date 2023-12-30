10+ Lies Parents Told Us That Are Absolutely Ridiculous in Hindsight

Curiosities
17 hours ago

Parenting has its hurdles, from getting the child to behave and eat their vegetables, which may feel like a war, to making their lives a whole new and better world. To alleviate stressful situations, parents may turn to minor white lies. Remember when you were informed that the “bad guy” would come if you didn’t sleep? Some parents, however, pushed their inventiveness to the next level.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

If laughter truly heals, consider this your complete prescription. Do you remember the most absurd white lie that your parents ever used on you?

Preview photo credit Goo Sarland / Facebook

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads