10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Toenails Everywhere This Summer 2026

Sandal season is officially here, and nail salons everywhere are seeing the same thing play out on repeat: clients walking in with a screenshot saved on their phone, pointing at the screen, and saying that one. Summer 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting pedicure seasons in years... and it’s not just about nail polish color anymore. This season’s biggest looks blend high-shine gel manicure finishes, modern nail art and wearable nail designs that flatter every skin tone and look even better in open sandals.

These are the 10 pedicure trends dominating salon chairs right now — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.