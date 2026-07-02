10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Toenails Everywhere This Summer 2026
Sandal season is officially here, and nail salons everywhere are seeing the same thing play out on repeat: clients walking in with a screenshot saved on their phone, pointing at the screen, and saying that one. Summer 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting pedicure seasons in years... and it’s not just about nail polish color anymore. This season’s biggest looks blend high-shine gel manicure finishes, modern nail art and wearable nail designs that flatter every skin tone and look even better in open sandals.
These are the 10 pedicure trends dominating salon chairs right now — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.
Retro Mint Green
Mint green is having its most confident comeback in years, and this time it feels less nostalgic and more like a deliberate style choice. According to nail experts, the return of mint taps into a broader cultural craving — after years of neutrals and clean-girl aesthetics, people want colors that feel fun, familiar, and a little playful. Mint delivers all three.
In a gel nail finish with a soft, slightly glazed sheen, it sits beautifully against tanned skin and looks especially fresh alongside gold jewelry and white sandals. It’s the nail polish shade that reads joyful without being loud, and in a summer where every pedicure feels like a personal statement, that combination is exactly what’s filling salon chairs.
Lavender Chrome
Vanilla chrome was last summer. This season, lavender chrome is taking over — for both manicures and pedicures — with a cool, iridescent finish that shifts between pale purple and silvery white depending on the light. Where a full metallic chrome can read heavy, lavender chrome has a softness to it that feels entirely current: it glows rather than gleams.
Nail experts say soft pastel purples are more modern and fresh in 2026 than the vivid cobalt and cerulean shades that typically dominate warmer months. Applied over a sheer base in a gel nail finish, lavender chrome is the nail design that doesn’t need anything else — no nail art, no embellishment. Just light, doing all the work.
How to get this look:
- Apply one coat of sheer lavender or lilac gel and cure.
- While the inhibition layer is still tacky, buff lavender chrome powder over the entire nail using a sponge tip.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat for a full mirror shine.
Earth Tone Dip Powder Ombré
Dip powder has been having a moment on fingernails for seasons, and this summer it’s fully migrated to toes — with a color story far more interesting than the classic pink-to-white fade. Think terracotta bleeding into sand, mocha dissolving into cream, or rust melting into champagne.
Nail technicians confirm that clients are moving toward finishes that look expensive and grow out beautifully — and a well-blended dip powder ombré delivers exactly that, staying chip-free for three to four weeks even through sandal season. The warm, earthy palette suits the overall aesthetic of summer 2026 perfectly and pairs with everything from linen sets to printed swimwear.
How to get this look:
- Apply a clear base coat and dip into your lightest shade.
- While still tacky, apply base coat to just the lower two-thirds of the nail and dip into a mid-tone.
- Repeat with the darkest shade at the base, blending each transition before sealing.
- Finish with a glossy activator and top coat.
Hot Pink Jelly
Jelly nails have been trending on fingertips for a while, but this summer the texture has officially landed on toes — and the most-requested version is a vivid, translucent hot pink that looks like stained glass in direct sunlight. Nail experts say the jelly finish is where bright tones really come alive this season — sheer and translucent but packed with pigment, bold without being opaque, and dimensional rather than flat.
Hot pink in a jelly formula takes what could feel like a statement and makes it lighter, more wearable, and far more interesting than a standard coat of nail polish. Against bronzed summer skin and strappy heels, it’s genuinely impossible to wear without smiling.
Pistachio Green
It started with lattes. Then came the perfume. Now, officially, pistachio has arrived on your toes. Searches for the shade are up over 850% this year, and the nail polish color has followed suit: a creamy, muted green sitting perfectly between sage and pale mint, that flatters every skin tone and pairs with everything from white linen to printed florals. It’s the shade clients spot on someone else’s feet and book before they leave the salon.
What makes it so wearable is its quietness — it reads as a color but whispers rather than shouts, behaving almost like a neutral in the context of summer dressing. In a glossy gel manicure finish, it catches the light beautifully and photographs like a dream against bronzed legs and gold jewelry.
Polka Dot Nail Art
Polka dots are having a moment, and they’re proving nail art doesn’t need a salon appointment to look good. Nail techs say polka dots are going to be the toe nail art trend of the summer, a fun, mix-and-match nail design that works for everyone from maximalists to people who’ve never tried nail art before. The most wearable version pairs small confetti-style dots over a sheer neutral base, so the result reads playful but still clean and easy to wear.
For something more graphic, a single oversized dot on the big toe against a white or cream base is equally chic. What makes polka dots so broadly appealing is their simplicity: a nail technician can execute them quickly, a steady hand can recreate them at home, and they work on every nail shape and length.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer neutral or soft white gel base and cure fully.
- Using a dotting tool or a toothpick dipped in gel polish, place dots across the nail in a scattered or grid pattern.
- Alternate two or three colors for a confetti effect, or keep them tonal for something more subtle.
- Cure and finish with a glossy top coat.
Sky Blue
There is something about sky blue on toes in summer that nothing else quite replicates. It’s the color of a clear morning, a breezy poolside, a perfect vacation day — and in 2026, it’s officially one of the most requested shades landing in nail salons.
Nail experts confirm that softer pastel blues are more modern and fresh this season than the louder cobalt and cerulean shades that typically dominate summer — airy, cool, and unexpectedly versatile in a way that makes them work just as well with a linen dress as with a printed swimsuit. In a glossy gel manicure finish, sky blue photographs beautifully from every angle and looks especially stunning against tanned skin and gold jewelry. It’s the nail polish shade that feels like an exhale.
Sunset Ombré
This one compresses the whole evening sky into a pedicure. Coral bleeds into tangerine, which melts into warm gold at the tip, 3 shades from the same warm family, blended so seamlessly that the overall effect reads more like a photograph than nail art. Nail experts say this season’s pedicure palettes span energized brights like coral and orange, and sunset ombré puts every one of those shades to work simultaneously — photographing brilliantly in natural light, which in 2026 matters just as much as how it looks in person.
If you’ve been loyal to a classic red pedicure every summer and are finally ready to try something that carries the same warmth but with infinitely more dimension, this is the look to book. The key to pulling it off without looking messy is keeping all the shades within the same warm register, so the result feels like harmony rather than chaos.
How to get this look:
- Apply coral gel to the lower third of the nail and cure.
- Sponge tangerine over the mid-section, blending upward until the boundary disappears.
- Add warm gold or amber at the tip using a makeup sponge, blending downward.
- Seal with a glossy top coat — or dust a light chrome over the gold tip for extra glow.
Deep Berry
Summer is supposed to mean bright and breezy — which is exactly why deep berry feels so refreshingly unexpected on toes right now. Rich, jewel-toned, and sitting somewhere between plum and raspberry, this is the shade that makes people look twice at your feet in sandals. Nail technicians say deeper, more considered nail polish choices are gaining serious ground this season alongside the pastels — a growing appetite for something that feels genuinely fashion-forward and personal rather than predictably summery.
Applied as a high-shine gel nail finish with immaculate cuticle work, the deep berry reads like quiet luxury on toes: bold enough to carry an entire look, sophisticated enough to wear anywhere from a rooftop dinner to a beach bar.
French Ombré (Baby Boomer)
If chrome French tips are the bold version, French ombré is the one everyone secretly wants but doesn’t always know the name for. Sometimes called a baby boomer or soft French, this technique swaps the hard white tip for a gradient that melts gently from sheer pink at the base into a barely-there creamy tip, so the color fades like light rather than stopping abruptly.
There’s no grow-out line to worry about, which is precisely why nail technicians say it’s one of the most rebooked looks of the season. The beauty of this season’s hottest pedicure looks, according to nail experts, lies entirely in their versatility, and a well-executed French ombré delivers that in the most understated, wearable way possible. Clients walk in for a fill and leave with essentially the same pedicure, because it aged that well.
How to get this look:
- Start with a sheer pink or milky white gel base and cure.
- Dip a small sponge into a white or very pale gel and press it onto the tip, dabbing upward so the color fades rather than lands with a hard edge.
- Build gradually and cure between layers.
- Finish with a glossy top coat for a clean, glass-like result.
Summer 2026’s pedicure lineup isn’t asking you to choose between beautiful and interesting, it’s proving you can have both at once. Every one of these looks was chosen, not defaulted to. And in sandal season, that difference shows. Pick the trend that makes you smile when you look down at your feet.