7 Parent-Tested Tips to Make Back-to-School Season Less Stressful
The back to school season is here. While some kids might complain, many parents couldn’t be happier for some extra free time. Here are 7 tried and true tips to make the transition less chaotic. From genius prep tips to emotional support, these tips can save you a headache.
1. Avoid crying drop-offs by creating a simple goodbye ritual.
Creating a simple goodbye ritual is an effective way to provide comfort and predictability for your child. This could be a special handshake, a high-five, or a consistent phrase you say each day. You’ll want to avoid lingering while your child cries, because once you eventually drag yourself away, it’ll make your child feel unsafe. The quicker the split, the better.
2. Try to go to school for a visit before the first day.
Visiting the school before the first day can significantly reduce first-day jitters and anxiety. Walking the halls, seeing the classroom, and perhaps even meeting the teacher makes the unfamiliar environment feel safe and known.
3. Try to provide a comfort toy for the first few days of school.
Providing a comfort toy, like a small stuffed animal or a family photo in their backpack, offers a tangible piece of home and security. This small object can give your kid lots of comfort during moments of doubt or loneliness throughout the day.
4. Talk about all the positive things about school.
Consistently talking about all the positive and exciting aspects of school will likely make them feel more excited to start school. It builds a sense of joyful anticipation. These topics can include:
- Making new friends: “I’m sure you’ll make lots of new friends to hang out with after school. You can even ask them to come over.”
- Missing old friends: “You’ll get to see [Name of a friend from last year] again! I bet they’ve missed playing with you.”
- Creative subjects: “I can’t wait to see what you paint in art class!”
- Classroom activities: “Your teacher said there’s a class pet! I wonder what its name is. You’ll get to help take care of it.”
- Learning through play: “I heard you might get to learn about volcanoes this year. Maybe you’ll even get to make one that erupts!”
- Having their own space: “You’ll have your very own desk and your own cubby to keep your things.”
5. Find a friend that lives in the same neighborhood so they can go together.
It can make a world of difference if you can find another kid in the neighborhood who’s going to the same school. That way, they have a buddy for the bus ride or the carpool, which turns a nervous trip into something way more fun.
6. Trust the teacher. Ask questions.
It’s completely natural to feel a little worried yourself, but have confidence that the teacher is prepared to comfort and engage your child from the moment they arrive. Your calm and trusting demeanor will reassure your little one that they are in a safe and caring place. If you want some extra reassurance, you can ask the teacher a few questions like:
- “How will I learn about my child’s day? Is it through a daily conversation, an app, a folder, or...?”
- “What are the big, exciting themes or units you’ll be exploring this year?” (This gives you fantastic material to build excitement at home.)
- “What is your policy on birthdays? Can we bring in treats, and if so, are there any guidelines?”
- “How can I make sure you are aware of any allergies or specific needs my child has?”
- “What does the drop-off and pick-up process look like? Is there anything specific I need to know or do to make it go smoothly?”
7. Remember, you’re finally getting some peace and quiet at home after all the first-day chaos. Use it wisely.
While they’re off having a grand adventure, you’re finally getting some well-deserved peace and quiet at home. Now’s the time to take up a new hobby, learn a new craft, like pottery, or simply take the time to catch up on some reading. Don’t feel pressured to be “productive” with every single minute. This time is for you to use however you need to.
All these little tricks are really just about giving both of you a big boost of confidence. With a bit of prep and a lot of positivity, you can turn those first-day jitters into genuine excitement. That said, you don’t want to be making these mistakes now that the kids are ready for school season.