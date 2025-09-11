7 Parent-Tested Tips to Make Back-to-School Season Less Stressful

It’s completely natural to feel a little worried yourself, but have confidence that the teacher is prepared to comfort and engage your child from the moment they arrive. Your calm and trusting demeanor will reassure your little one that they are in a safe and caring place. If you want some extra reassurance, you can ask the teacher a few questions like:

“How will I learn about my child’s day? Is it through a daily conversation, an app, a folder, or...?”

“What are the big, exciting themes or units you’ll be exploring this year?” (This gives you fantastic material to build excitement at home.)

“What is your policy on birthdays? Can we bring in treats, and if so, are there any guidelines?”

“How can I make sure you are aware of any allergies or specific needs my child has?”

“What does the drop-off and pick-up process look like? Is there anything specific I need to know or do to make it go smoothly?”