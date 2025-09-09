12 Hidden Mistakes in Famous Artworks You Can Only Notice When Pointed Out

The portrait of an elderly man, painted with careless, rough strokes, caused much controversy among art historians. Some researchers were sure that the painting was not painted by Rembrandt but by one of his imitators. For example, the columnist Huntley Dent writes that the painting looks very careless: the man’s hands are different in size, and the old man’s beard looks like tangled sheep’s wool.

However, experts of the National Gallery insist that the portrait really belongs to the brush of the great artist. In that period, he was experimenting with techniques and colors. Rembrandt had no idea what a storm his experiments would cause a few centuries later.