I Fell Asleep During Work Hours, Now HR Is Changing the Rules

Dear Bright Side,



I work in a marketing agency. One of our big potential clients called unexpectedly, saying they had to move the Friday meeting up to Tuesday.

That meant I had to stay up until 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, rushing to finish the presentation.

When morning came, I went to the office, delivered the presentation, and it went really well. But I was so exhausted that later I fell asleep at my desk for about an hour.

My boss woke me up suddenly and said, “This is unprofessional! We’re not a free daycare here.” I just smiled and said, “So sorry.”

But then, in the afternoon, HR called everyone for an urgent meeting. I froze when they said:

“Due to recent events, we’ve decided to tighten the rules. From now on, anyone who comes in late, naps during work hours, or takes extra time for lunch will have those minutes deducted from their salary.”

I was furious. I took that nap because I lost my sleep hours working. But I didn’t react and was silent.

But what they all didn’t know was that I had already finished the presentation for the upcoming meeting next week. I hadn’t given it to them yet. Instead, I wrote my resignation letter and handed it to HR.

Now my boss is trying to convince me to stay because I’m the main person from the team who is managing the work with this important client, and they’re afraid of losing him.

But my mind is made up. I don’t want to be treated so unfairly.

At the same time, I need this job. Do you think I’m overreacting by leaving?



Sincerely,

Caroline