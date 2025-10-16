Do NOT quit. Tell HR what exactly happened, and that you should be paid extra for working all GD night! You can and should try to change policy, in favor of the workers. If you’re willing to leave, you’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain!!! Don’t be their door mat!
I Fell Asleep During Work Hours, Now HR Is Changing the Rules
Work stress, tight deadlines, and sleepless nights can push employees to their limits, sometimes leading to unexpected situations in the office. These moments often raise questions about fairness, professionalism, and how companies treat their workers. Recently, one of our readers sent us a letter about facing this very issue when HR stepped in after she fell asleep at work.
Caroline’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I work in a marketing agency. One of our big potential clients called unexpectedly, saying they had to move the Friday meeting up to Tuesday.
That meant I had to stay up until 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, rushing to finish the presentation.
When morning came, I went to the office, delivered the presentation, and it went really well. But I was so exhausted that later I fell asleep at my desk for about an hour.
My boss woke me up suddenly and said, “This is unprofessional! We’re not a free daycare here.” I just smiled and said, “So sorry.”
But then, in the afternoon, HR called everyone for an urgent meeting. I froze when they said:
“Due to recent events, we’ve decided to tighten the rules. From now on, anyone who comes in late, naps during work hours, or takes extra time for lunch will have those minutes deducted from their salary.”
I was furious. I took that nap because I lost my sleep hours working. But I didn’t react and was silent.
But what they all didn’t know was that I had already finished the presentation for the upcoming meeting next week. I hadn’t given it to them yet. Instead, I wrote my resignation letter and handed it to HR.
Now my boss is trying to convince me to stay because I’m the main person from the team who is managing the work with this important client, and they’re afraid of losing him.
But my mind is made up. I don’t want to be treated so unfairly.
At the same time, I need this job. Do you think I’m overreacting by leaving?
Sincerely,
Caroline
Thank you, Caroline, for your honest and powerful letter. You’ve shown real dedication by sacrificing your rest for the client, and now you’re caught between your need for fairness and your financial security. Here is our advice to you:
Leverage your value before walking away
Right now, your boss wants you back because you’re the key link to the big client.
Instead of resigning immediately, use this leverage to negotiate better terms—like recognition for overtime, more flexible hours, or even a raise. Walking out empty-handed throws away the power you have at this moment.
Document the double standard
You stayed up until 3 a.m. to finish work, but management treated your exhaustion as laziness.
Write down dates, times, and deliverables—especially that you had already finished next week’s presentation in advance. This record isn’t just for HR, but also for yourself if you choose to seek a new job. It proves your work ethic and exposes how unfairly you were treated.
Reframe the nap as proof of overwork
Instead of letting the nap be your shame, turn it into evidence of your dedication.
Calmly point out to your boss that you weren’t dozing because you were careless—you had sacrificed sleep for the company’s deadline. Framing it this way highlights their responsibility in creating unsustainable workloads, rather than your “unprofessionalism.”
Build your escape plan strategically
Your instincts to resign come from hurt, but financial security matters too.
Stay just long enough to line up another job, update your portfolio with the client work you’ve already done, and use your insider knowledge of this account as proof of your skills. That way, when you leave, it’s not just out of frustration—it’s a smart, prepared step forward.
