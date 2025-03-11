12 Mysterious Paintings That Hid Their Secrets in Plain Sight

One of Claude Monet’s most well-known paintings appears to feature multiple women, but in reality, they were all modeled by the same person, his future wife, 19-year-old Camille Doncieux. While critics were initially unimpressed, the artwork later gained recognition for its unique approach.

The reason behind Monet’s choice to use only one model remains a mystery. Some believe it was a romantic gesture, a way for him to showcase his deep admiration for Camille. Others think he was experimenting with light and color, studying how they transform the appearance of the same face and figure in different settings.