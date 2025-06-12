Alec Baldwin’s Wife, “Controls Him Like a Puppet,” According to Fans in Recent Post
Some celebrity interviews give us snippets of a superstar’s life behind-the-scenes. That statement held true during a special feature of the famous duo, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. In a red carpet talk, the couple had a few things to say and let’s just say, Hilaria had a lot more to say.
Alec seemed to have interrupted her.
During an interview about the family’s reality series, “The Baldwins,” Hilaria was voicing her opinion until Alec interrupted, saying, “It’s going to be great,” “You’re a winner.” She snapped back saying, “When I’m talking, you’re not talking.” Of course, the internet had its share of thoughts regarding that snap, believing that she appeared to be controlling.
The couple clapped back with a video.
After claims that she controls him like a puppet, the Baldwins posted a video mocking the comments. In it, Hilaria is acting like a puppet master puppeteering her husband, Alec. While the video was meant to be lighthearted, some fans thought otherwise, saying, “There is always some truth behind a joke lol” and “You turned your husband into a joke.”
Hilaria shared her thoughts in a separate interview.
In a separate interview, Hilaria spoke up saying, “Going in to what it is like being a woman, they pick at us. [No] matter what we’re gonna do it wrong.” During the past few years, the focus has been on Alec and his issues, whereas now, according to her, “The narrative ’flipped’ because the rumor mill needed ’something new.’” She continues, referring to her relationship with Alec “If we’re supportive, we’re controlling. If we’re not, we’re cold.”
Other fans don’t seem to be too worried.
On the other side of the coin, fans are siding with Hilaria, believing her red carpet slip-up wasn’t her being controlling and they’re doing fine. These fans commented on the puppeteering video saying, “He’s probably happier than he’s ever been in his life,” and “They know how to have fun together,”
Overall, it seems that the couple is doing okay. They’re even joking about it in another reel, where Alec copied his wife, saying “When I’m talking, you’re not talking.” Every couple has their own way of showing their love, that outsiders might not get. Take Justin and Hailey Bieber’s recent spotlight in the media, for instance. Everyone seems to be outraged, except for the couple.