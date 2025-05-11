I Agreed to Babysit My Friend’s Child, Now I Want to Adopt the Girl

The man wrote, “That afternoon, I picked Lila up from preschool and brought her home. (For context, I don’t work — I’m on disability due to a serious knee injury I sustained at my old job.) We spent the day at the park across the street, then came home to make dinner together. Afterward, we cleaned up, watched a movie, and I read her a few stories from my phone before tucking her in on the couch. Cassie never kept any books around, so I improvised.

The weekend went smoothly. Saturday we spent at the library and the park, and Sunday was a cozy stay-at-home kind of day — we made crafts, watched cartoons, and napped a lot.

Monday came, and Cassie was supposed to pick Lila up after school around 5 p.m. She never showed. I called and texted her over and over — nothing. Total silence.

Unsure what else to do, I kept taking care of Lila. By Tuesday, I was still getting no response. Lila began asking where her mom was.

On Wednesday, I went to Cassie’s place — no one was home. I reached out to mutual friends, but nobody had heard from her. That night, Lila had a complete meltdown. She screamed and cried for her mom until she was exhausted. I kept her home from school the next day.

Eventually, I calmed her down and told her, gently, that her mom must’ve gotten a little lost on her trip, but I would take care of her until she came back.”