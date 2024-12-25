I Found My BIL’s Posts on the Internet, and I’m Genuinely Terrified for My Family

While getting married, we all play a kind of roulette. We may be lucky to have a loving and doting spouse and amazing in-laws. But for some people, Lady Luck may appear to be a capricious creature, and married life may bring unpleasant surprises. Both our significant other and their relatives may turn to be an embodiment of evil. Such thing happened to our today's protagonist, a woman named Diana. She penned us a letter and told her story, where her brother-in-law turned out to be a real creep.

Diana penned a heartfelt letter to our editorial and expressed her strong fears and suspicions.

A woman named Diana, 27, shared her mind-stirring story, the main figure of which was her brother-in-law. The mess in Diana's relationship with her BIL occurred some time ago, but until recently the woman didn't want to even think of making any sort of scandal, being protective of her sister's private life. But one day, everything changed for Diana. She accidentally found her BIL's account in a popular Internet community, and after reading his posts, the woman could feel her hair stand on end, so terribly shocked she was. Diana opened her letter, saying, "Hi Bright Side! First and foremost, I will not be sharing my brother-in-law's username. I understand this may lead some of your readers to doubt the authenticity of my story, but his account contains sensitive information about some of our family members, including our income, some relationship stories and other private details. My BIL is unaware that I know about this account, and I want to prevent anyone from leaving comments or messaging him."

Diana accidentally saw what she wasn't supposed to see - her BIL's Internet posts.

The woman goes on with her story, saying, "My sister (29f) has been with Jake (37m) for 2 years. I found his account totally randomly. I googled his name, he's a well-known journalist, and found a forum account with the same name. At first, I thought that I just came across a random, maniac individual, but clicking on the posts revealed more." "Most of them were ranting about our family. Both my sister and I have fairly unique names—not extremely rare, but uncommon enough to stand out. Neither of us has ever met anyone with the same names. On top of that, our last name isn’t very common, either. Jake’s posts also include enough personal details to make it unmistakably him. I wouldn’t be sharing this unless I was at least 99% certain." "The posts were mostly shared on venting or ranting groups, or directly on his social account profile. They typically had a little amount of likes and upvotes and just a few comments across around 50 posts. Most of the complaints were about my sister, me, or our mother."

Among her BIL's posts, Diana found a couple about herself, and their content made her freeze in terror.

Diana goes on with her story, saying, "The most alarming posts were about me. I’ve had a complex past with men, largely shaped by experiences of toxic and very unhappy relationship. Now I’m in therapy and working through it, and my past has understandably made me more cautious around men, whether I know them or not. This, apparently, infuriated Jake." "In one post, he described a totally disturbing plan: he intended to offer me a ride home the next time I would visit them. Instead of taking me directly home, he planned to detour through the remote country lanes in our town. His goal, as he wrote, was to 'make Diana afraid enough that my behavior is not something she expected.' However, after 20 minutes or so, he claimed he’d turn around and take me home, unharmed." "His reasoning? Jake believed that by 'acting weird' but ultimately not hurting me, he’d somehow prove that 'not all men are creeps and want to hurt Diana.' He seemed to think this sick plan would rewire my thinking and make me trust men again."

The woman couldn’t keep her creepy discovery in secret and shared it with the closest people.

Diana wrote, "The disturbing post was incredibly long, and it was essentially a rant about how he felt it was 'unfair' that I flinched around him when he made big gestures or shouted while watching his favorite sports matches. He insisted that he would 'never do anything' to hurt me and seemed offended by my reactions. He also boldly claimed that he could 'fix me' better than any therapist ever could." The woman shared, "I was scared of Jake after reading his posts. So, I made my mum and dad aware of what I've discovered. With screenshots, screen recordings and links. They became very concerned, too, and I wanted me to talk to my sister as soon as possible.

When I finally did it, my sister went totally mad. She said that I was blowing things out of proportion and that I didn't understand her husband like she did." "My sister also mentioned that I’ve always kept some distance from Jake, and suggested that maybe he felt uncomfortable around me because of how I acted. This was the last straw. I told my sister clearly that if she chose to stay with her creepy husband, I would need to limit my contact with both of them.

Our parents supported me, but my sister stormed out of the house, she was livid. Since then, she’s barely spoken to me, aside from a couple of cold texts saying she needs time to process the situation. What should I do?"