I Let My MIL Join Our Family Trip—And It Turned Into Chaos

She smiled and said, “It’s because I gave him a lesson in manners. He was speaking disrespectfully to me, and I raised my voice—probably too much. He was too shocked. Poor thing must have had a nervous breakdown because his mommy hasn’t taught him proper manners in proper ways!”

So basically, she decided to try her “parenting methods” on my child, who is not used to yelling at all. My kid literally had a nervous breakdown because of her.

I don’t know what to do. I can’t just ignore this, but my husband wants to keep peace with his mom. I feel like I can’t trust her around my kids anymore, but I also feel trapped because he keeps saying she’s family, and we have to include her.

Has anyone else dealt with a MIL who actively undermines your parenting to this level? How do you set boundaries without causing a massive family fight?

-Anna H.